PGA of America Selects Legends to Drive Global Partnerships

The PGA of America has announced a partnership with Legends, a data-intelligence fueled global premium experiences company, to drive innovation and growth in the golf industry. Legends Golf, a division of Legends that leverages the company’s holistic services for partners in the golf industry, will lead the partnership and be responsible for driving innovative sponsorships, as well as delivering unparalleled experiences and value to PGA of America fans and partners around the world.



Legends Golf will utilize the expertise of the Legends Global Partnerships team in selling partnerships for the PGA of America, an organization dedicated to helping its nearly 28,000 PGA Members grow interest and participation in the game of golf. This includes high-profile events, such as the PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, as well as amateur championships. In addition, Legends will support partnership sales for PGA Frisco, which hosts the new “Home of the PGA of America,” and an expansive surrounding entertainment district and golf courses.



Through this partnership, the PGA of America aims to reach new heights in its go-to-market strategy and sales execution, working closely with Legends Golf to transform the golf industry and engage fans worldwide.

“This expanded partnership with Legends Golf further positions the PGA of America to align with new, best-of-class partners for our championships, grassroots initiatives and PGA Frisco,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “The opportunity we will have to expand our reach across the world to new partners through this relationship will enable us to reach new audiences and elevate the PGA Member, as well as the game of golf.”

“PGA of America has been an important partner for Legends since 2021, and we are excited to expand our relationship and continue working together to drive the golf industry into a new era," said Kevin Ring, President, Legends Golf. “Together, we look forward to building innovative, impactful partnerships that showcase PGA of America’s incredible events and facilities and enhance the overall golf experience for fans around the world.”



Launched in 2022, Legends Golf provides the premium experiences company’s comprehensive 360-degree service solution to support leading organizations, events and brands in the golf industry globally. Legends Golf currently also works with PGA of America overseeing on-site, online, licensing and corporate merchandising for the PGA’s spectator championships.



In addition, Legends Golf's notable list of world-class golf industry clients includes Ryder Cup, USGA for the 2023 U.S. Open, and DP World Tour.