Essential Recovery Tips for Golfers: Boost Performance After Your Next Round or Workout

The amount and type of physical stress placed on the body can significantly influence overall health and performance, and these effects can be both positive and negative. Regular physical activity, whether lifting weights at the gym or playing a round of golf, can improve strength, endurance, and flexibility.

However, if not appropriately managed, this physical stress can also lead to decreased performance levels and increase the risk of injuries.

To mitigate these risks, exploring and implementing effective recovery methods that support the body's natural healing processes is essential. Recovery strategies may include practices such as proper hydration, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, and incorporating rest days into your routine.

Massage guns are great for post-golf and workout recovery.

Additionally, techniques like stretching, foam rolling, and mindfulness activities can help maintain mobility and reduce muscle tension. By prioritizing recovery, you enhance your abilities in future activities and promote long-term health and well-being. Balancing physical stress with appropriate recovery is crucial to maintaining optimal performance and avoiding setbacks, whether you're training in the gym or enjoying outdoor leisure activities like golf.

I reached out to my good friend Scott Shepard, trainer and sports physical therapist with over 20 years of experience with golfers of all levels, to get some of his best recommendations for recovery.

Post-Golf Round Recovery

Rehydration is one of the most critical factors in recovering from a golf round, especially considering the time of year and location, says Shepard.

Advice: "On hot summer days, golfers often become dehydrated from not drinking enough water or opting for alternative beverages. To aid in recovery, I recommend using a hydration product like LivPur, which is favored by top golfers on tour. These products can enhance hydration post-round by providing electrolytes that speed up recovery. They also improve the taste of water, making it more appealing to drink. For best results, mix a packet of an electrolyte supplement into about 20 ounces of water after your round, and continue drinking more water over the next few hours. Staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to boost your physical performance for your next round."

Post-Workout Recovery

Hydration and proper nutrition are equally crucial after an intense workout. To support muscle growth and recovery during training, aim to consume between 0.8 and 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight each day.

Advice: "In addition to nutrition, addressing soreness and stiffness following your workout is essential. One effective approach is to engage in active recovery. This includes moving around, walking, light stretching, and using self-mobility techniques such as foam rolling and massage guns to keep your body in motion and enhance recovery. Use a strong loop band for stretching to support your movements and help your muscles relax. Make sure to dedicate some time to light stretching on a mat within the first 8-12 hours after an intense workout."

By following these tips, you can better prepare yourself for your next golf round or workout session!

Brendon Elliott is a PGA Coach in the Orlando area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you. Scott Shepard is the GolfPFX Program Manager for AdventHealth Sports Med and Rehab of Central Florida, a nationally recognized sports physical therapist and a three-time Golf Digest Top 50 Golf Fitness Trainers award winner.