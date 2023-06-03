Three Pieces of Fitness Equipment Perfect for Golf

Golf is a sport that demands strength and flexibility, making physical fitness a crucial aspect of performance. As we head into the busy golf season, it can certainly be difficult to find time to head to the gym but working out at home is just as beneficial and actually fairly easy.

Home workouts with the right equipment can be beneficial to all golfers looking to enhance their physical abilities, optimize swing mechanics, prevent injuries and ultimately improve their game.

To find some solid equipment for golfers of all skill levels and types, I asked PGA Coach Thor Parrish (above), the Owner of Thunder Performance, for the three best options every player should have at home.

Below are Thor’s recommendations to add to your golf fitness workouts.

Slam ball

For those looking to gain distance off the tee, this one is a great option. A slam ball is the perfect tool to increase power and generate a stronger core. Weighted balls are also extremely beneficial for golf rotational exercises.

When incorporating slam ball exercises into your golf training routine, it's important to use proper form and start with an appropriate weight for your fitness level. Additionally, always warm up before exercising and listen to your body to avoid injury.

Try the Wood Chop exercise to increase lower body stabilization, core strength and rotation. To perform this exercise, start with one knee on the ground, in a kneeling position. Place the ball next to the leg you are kneeling on. Maintaining a stable lower body, begin rotating and bringing the ball ahead across your body. This will activate your core muscles and lower body.

Try the Wood Chop on both sides in reps of 10 at a time at your own pace.

Resistance bands

These bands are stretchable and made of rubber or latex that are specifically designed for use in physical fitness and exercise routines. They provide resistance when stretched, which allows for many exercises that target different muscle groups in the body. These bands are perfect for strength and flexibility training, swing mechanics training, rehabilitation and recovery, and injury prevention. They’re also cost-efficient, convenient, portable, and can even be thrown in your golf bag for a pre-round warmup.

At home, give the Elastic Band Assisted Squat a try. Golfers should begin by wrapping elastic bands around the back of the neck and under both feet. Then, begin performing normal squats and continue these squats in reps of 10 at a time at your own pace.

When we attach bands to a normal squat exercise, they provide resistance that can make the squat movement more challenging. This increased resistance can help to engage more muscles in the lower body, including the glutes and hamstrings, which are essential muscles in the golf swing.

Foam roller

These rollers come in a variety of different sizes and types, with a softer roller being used for beginners and gentle use, while a firmer roller is for a deeper, more intense massage. Foam rollers can be used for a multitude of different exercises that will generally help release tension and target tightness in the muscles, improve mobility and flexibility, and promote relaxation. The foam roller is best to use in warm-up and recovery exercises that can help stretch out the muscles and relax your body.

Outside of warming up and recovery, this piece of equipment can also help with thoracic rotation, which is a crucial movement for golfers. During the swing, the golfer must rotate their torso to generate power and the thoracic spine plays a significant role in this movement.

Here is one simple Thoracic Rotation Stretch to try out with a foam roller: