One Simple Smoothie Recipe to Get You Energized Before Your Next Golf Round

Smoothies are a great way to get a boatload of nutrients in easy, portable fashion. And we’ve got the perfect smoothie recipe to fuel your swing next time you’re on the golf course.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a weekend warrior, this power-packed, delicious fruit smoothie recipe will give your body the boost it needs to conquer any golf course. Packed with a blend of vitamins, antioxidants and plenty of natural energy enhancers, this smoothie will keep you hydrated, focused and energized from pre-round to the 18th green.

And in honor of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, we’re bringing you a simple and easy smoothie recipe you can make at home. PGA Coach Thor Parrish, the founder of Thunder Performance in Fort Myers, Florida, recommends the following:

Ingredients:

1/2 banana

1 cup of spinach

1 cup of your choice of berries

1 tbsp of chia seeds

1/2 cup of protein powder or your choice

2 cups almond or oat milk

How to Make It:

Step 1 - Add berries, bananas and spinach to a blender.



Step 2 — Add chia seeds.

Step 3 — Scoop your protein powder and add to the blender.

Step 4 — Lastly, add your milk to the blender with all of the other ingredients.

Step 5 — Blend mixture together until soft, creamy, and smooth consistency.