‘Everyone Has a Story’: Dixon’s Reveal Suits Receives PGA Community Impact Award

Raised by a single mother in South Dallas, Carlton Dixon learned early on the value of hard work and perseverance.

A former student-athlete himself at the University of Texas at Austin, Dixon has made it his life's work to inspire young men and women to achieve their goals — first as a coach, then as an athletic director and now as the Founder and CEO of Reveal Suits. The company specializes in high-end custom suits and blazers, personalized with officially licensed lining for both men and women.

“I believe that everyone has a story and a purpose for their life,” says Dixon. "It's ‘what's inside’ of you that will reveal that purpose, and through our suits we empower individuals to tell that story — whether it be with your exterior color selection, your lining design, your buttons — whatever it is that makes you, you.”

And at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on May 24, Dixon’s inspiring work was recognized by the PGA of America, which selected Reveal Suits for its 2023 Community Impact Award. The award, in partnership with KitchenAid, was introduced in conjunction with the 2022 Championship at Harbor Shores Golf Club in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

This year’s rendition recognizes a diverse-owned business which significantly gives back to the local community through programs, initiatives, partnerships and operations within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which surrounds the new Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

“The Community Impact Award was created to find and recognize people like Carlton Dixon running exciting local companies like Reveal Suits,” said PGA President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “Carlton has an inspiring upbringing and has turned a brilliant idea into a fun, successful business that is driven by giving back to the community in a positive manner. We’re proud and honored to shed a light on Carlton and his ability to make a difference.”

Dixon learned early-on about the value of hard work and perseverance. After graduating from Dallas Lincoln High School with both National Merit Finalist and Basketball All-American honors, he proceeded to attend the University of Texas on a full basketball scholarship. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Speech Communications, and has since made it his mission to inspire young men and women to achieve their goals.

“I’ll always be ready to give back, ready to serve,” said Dixon. “To be recognized for something that I've prided myself on for so long, being an advocate for giving back, an advocate for community — that’s what makes it special to me. It’s one of the more personal awards for me.

“As much as we can at Reveal Suits, we try to identify something we can do within our community in the name of the company. I’m certainly excited for the different platform that Reveal Suits will be a part of now after receiving this award from the PGA of America.”