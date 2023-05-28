Local PGA Jr. League Golfers Attend 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship for PGA Jr. League Day

North Texas PGA Jr. League golfers between the ages of seven and 17 participated in PGA Jr. League Day Saturday at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Over 130 current PGA Jr. League golfers were able to tour the grounds at PGA Frisco to get an insider look at major championship-level golf and provide early exposure to a career in the golf industry. The tour included stops at the Fields Ranch driving range, the Home of the PGA of America and The Ronny Golf Park, located at the Northern Texas PGA Section headquarters.

The visiting boys and girls each received a KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship souvenir ticket and group photos with the Alfred S. Bourne trophy and the PGA of America Officers President John Lindert, Vice President Don Rea Jr. and Secretary Nathan Charnes.

“The continued growth of PGA Jr. League the last couple of years is incredible, 70,000 kids last year,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing in Lansing, Michigan. “We’re not just talking about kids playing golf now, it’s the future of the game. In golf you’re taught how to call penalties on yourself, you're taught sportsmanship to take your hat off and shake someone's hand. It's real life learning lessons and the game itself does that.”

PGA Jr. League is the flagship youth pillar program of the PGA of America’s 501 (c)(3) foundation, PGA REACH, with efforts focused on making the program accessible to every child, everywhere. PGA Jr. League Scholarships are available for children who qualify for financial assistance or are from military families.

Approximately 2,000 PGA Jr. League participants and Coaches live and play within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. In October, 96 players on 12 teams from across the country will compete at Fields Ranch for the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, which will be broadcasted on ESPN.

“It is an absolute blast to see this many kids out here today,” said PGA of America Player Engagement Consultant Becca Bailey. “To see over 130 kids out enjoying the facility, the tournament, seeing their friends and talking to our PGA of America Officers, it’s kind of like a dream fulfilled. It’s very special to do it here at PGA Frisco, to be able to tie in PGA Professionals at the Home of the PGA of America and show our juniors that this is where it all starts, it helps inspire them and encourage them.”

Among the participants of PGA Jr. League Day were parents and PGA Jr. League Captains, including Timarron Country Club Director of Player Development Dave Barron, PGA, of Southlake, Texas.

“The PGA really hit a homerun when they started PGA Jr. League because it’s a seamless way to get kids into golf and it helps them establish friendships,” said Barron. “It’s cool to see some of the kids when they start compared to now when they are going into high school, trying out for the golf team and playing competitive golf.”

After the tour, PGA Jr. League Day participants were able to use a special PGA Jr. League viewing area to the side of the Fields Ranch East 9th hole putting green to enjoy watching some of the best senior golfers in the world compete in the inaugural major championship at PGA Frisco.