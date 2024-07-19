Whether you are a new golfer looking to find your first set of golf clubs, an avid player looking to upgrade the clubs in your bag or a gearhead looking for a high-end, custom product, it is important to try out new golf equipment before you buy it. Golf demo days and club fitting events are the best way to find out if the new equipment you see on TV is right for you.

Finding the right brand for your game is one challenge, but I often hear golfers have trouble finding the right store to find any and all golf brands. Testing a golf club indoors on a simulator is good, but finding a golf demo day or getting fit where you can actually test clubs out on the driving range is even better.

Below is a list of the major golf companies and links to find demo days in your local market. If you are looking to find the right clubs for your game, finding a golf demo day with staff directly from the manufacturer who can answer detailed questions for you can be very helpful.

Click on your favorite golf brand below and find a demo day near you!

There are many high-end golf brands such as Miaura, Honma PXG, and XXIO which have hit the market who sell premium golf clubs. Here is a list of where you can get a golf club fitting and/or find a demo day for these premium golf brands.