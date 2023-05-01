Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
Category - Member Events

Five Things to Know About Round 1 at the PGA Professional Championship

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
The eighth hole at Twin Warriors.

The eighth hole at Twin Warriors.

Finally — the moment 312 of the best playing PGA Professionals have waited for has arrived.
The 2023 PGA Professional Championship got underway April 30 from Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs just north of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a glorious — but windy— sunny desert day.
It was an action-packed Round 1, as players tussled for position to get close to a Corebridge Financial PGA team spot — the low 20 finishers — on the leaderboard.
Here’s what else you need to know from the first day in Santa Ana Pueblo, where Round 1 will resume tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. local due to darkness:
Worthington II leads after 4-under 68
(Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
(Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
From the tee box, it may have looked like the PGA Teaching Professional from Gahanna, Ohio, was in for a tough day — he only hit 3 out of 14 fairways. But, that’s why you play the game, and Worthington found his form with approach shots, hitting 15 out of 18 greens and making five birdies. The Southern Ohio PGA Section Member is the solo leader after Round 1.
3-under is a popular — and good spot — to be on the leaderboard
Casey Pyne and his caddy during the first round of the 2023 PGA Professional Championship. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
Casey Pyne and his caddy during the first round of the 2023 PGA Professional Championship. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
Behind Worthington is an elite eight of PGA Members who shot 69 in Round 1 — six of whom were playing the more difficult Twin Warriors. Garret Howell, Daniel Rodgers, Tommy Sharp, Brad Marek, Vinnie Poncino, Casey Pyne, Chris Sanger and Greg Koch are all within striking distance of Worthington at 3-under entering Round 2. Koch (2021), Marek (2021), Pyne (2022) and Sharp (2016) have all been on a Corebridge PGA Financial Team in Championships prior, which will certainly help as the pressure mounts in New Mexico.
Twin Warriors proves tough, while Santa Ana holds its own
While not all scores are in yet, the early statistics show that both Twin Warriors and Santa Ana are providing a decent challenge for the 312 PGA Members in the field. Santa Ana Golf Club, predicted to be the easier of the sister courses, had 40 rounds at or under par while Twin Warriors yielded 27. It’ll be interesting to see if this semi-balance between the two courses continues in Round 2, where the winds are forecasted to be lower.
Fairway finders
Tim Weinhart. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
Tim Weinhart. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
The statistics we’re about to share just go to show that, yes, every player in this field is indeed good. Some, however, rose from good to great in the first round — especially when it came to finding the fairway. Tim Weinhart and Danny Balin both were a perfect 14/14, while Brian Smock, Rob McClellan, Greg Koch and Greg Sonnier were one shy at 13/14. Koch used that accuracy to go 3-under while Balin is lurking at even par. Finding the short grass pays off, people.
A walk through the wildlife of New Mexico
(Adolphe Pierre-Louis/PGA of America)
(Adolphe Pierre-Louis/PGA of America)
One final thought: How about those views at both Twin Warriors and Santa Ana? If you were able to catch some of the livestream today on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com, it seems like every hole weaves through nature, with knolls, ridges and the Sandia Mountains nearby. If you missed coverage today, not to fear: the PGA Professional Championship is live on Golf Channel from 4-7 p.m. ET the next three days, for everyone to enjoy.

We also recommend

The Walter Hagen Trophy.
Category - Member Events
How to Watch the 2023 PGA Professional Championship
The eighth hole at Twin Warriors.
Category - Member Events
A Closer Look at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs, Hosts of the 2023 PGA Professional Championship
The Twin Warriors Golf Club and Santa Ana Golf Club PGA Professional staffincludes (from left): Anson Magooshboy, Zach Hoefel, Sandy Lemon, Derek Gutierrez, Jason Montoya, Pat Murphy and Dave Brown.
Category - Member Events
Behind the Scenes: It Takes a Village – the Pueblo of Santa Ana – to Stage the 2023 PGA Professional Championship
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech