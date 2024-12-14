Five Tips to Win Your Next Golf Scramble

Teeing it up this week at the Grant Thornton Invitational , the stars of the PGA TOUR and LPGA are getting some rare opportunities that do not come around very often in their orbit.

The first is getting to tee it up with each other in a mixed two-player team event. The second is the chance to play in some rather unique formats for tour professionals, including a two-person scramble played yesterday, an alternate shot today, and a modified four-ball format for tomorrow's final round.

Golfers frequently play formats like these and I wanted to share a few tips to help you and your playing partners get closer to ham and egging it like the players at the Grant Thornton this week.

1. Teamwork is Paramount

The essence of a scramble lies in teamwork. Unlike stroke play, where every shot you take is solely your responsibility, a scramble combines the strengths of all team members. Whether playing as a twosome or five, your team's success depends on selecting the best shots each team member can contribute to the effort.

Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler.

When assembling your team, consider a blend of skills – a long driver, a precision putter, someone solid with irons, and maybe that wild card who can pull off the unexpected. Effective communication is key, so make sure everyone feels comfortable voicing their opinions on shot selection.

2. Maximize Tee Shot Options

Having multiple tee shots to choose from in a scramble allows for strategic planning and risk-taking. Encourage all team members to take aggressive yet calculated tee shots. The more options you create from the tee, the better your chances of setting up an advantageous second shot, like Brooke Henderson had on Day 1 . If your team includes a strong driver, they can take riskier shots, while others play it safe to provide a reliable fallback option. Diversifying your tee shots can lead to surprising and strategic advantages as you navigate the course.

3. Strategize Your Play

Before you hit the course, take time as a team to develop a strategy. Know each team member's strengths and weaknesses and decide who should take the lead in areas like tee shots, approach shots, and putts.

When deciding whose shot to use next, consider not only the immediate advantage but also the setup for the following shots. For example, sometimes it might be worth using a less favorable shot now to provide a better position later down the hole. Play smart, not just hard.

4. Don't Underestimate the Short Game

While the scramble format may lead some players to focus heavily on long drives, a solid short game is critical. Last year's champions, Jason Day and Lydia Ko, were a great example of that with their impressive pitches to get up and down in Round 1. Practice your chipping and pitching to ensure your team can recover from difficult lies around the green. Encourage team members to lay up to their most comfortable distances for wedge shots rather than always playing aggressively. The ability to save strokes around the green can propel your team up the leaderboard. Keep your short game sharp, and don't overlook its importance.

5. Maintain a Positive Attitude

Jeeno Thitikul and Tom Kim.

Golf is as much a mental game as it is a physical one, and a positive mindset can immensely impact your performance. Stay focused, but also maintain a sense of camaraderie and fun within your team. Becoming frustrated after a poor shot is easy, but resilience is key. Encourage one another and don't dwell on mistakes; instead, learn and move on. Celebrate small victories as you go and keep the atmosphere light yet focused. Positive energy can inspire confidence and improve performance for all team members.

Scramble tournaments are a great way to bond over golf and test your skills as a team. To succeed, focus on strategy, keep a positive attitude, and work on both the long and short game. Embrace the challenge and enjoy the game; that's the essence of playing well in a scramble.