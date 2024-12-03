Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Hideki Matsuyama Swing Analysis: What You Can Learn

When it comes to golf swings on the professional tours, there are few that are as unique as Hideki Matsuyama.
And that’s a good thing.
The 2021 Masters Champion and Japanese legend has built a standout career with his move, which is highlighted by a unique pause at the top — and sometimes a one-handed follow-through on a shot that most golfers would be happy with. Good or bad result, however, Hideki’s swing is packed with tidbits that any golfer can learn from and apply to their own games.
We asked PGA Coach Justin Kraft, the Director of Instruction at Spring Hill Golf Club in Wayzata, Minnesota, to take a look under the hood and give us an analysis of what he sees in Matsuyama’s move. Check out the video below for more and hopefully you can pick up a few things from Hideki for your swing!

