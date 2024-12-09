How Throwing a Football Can Lead to Longer Drives

You've likely seen a quarterback on the college stage or in the NFL rifle a pass to their wide receivers downfield. It's an impressive move!

Believe it or not, though, there's also a little golf lesson you can learn from these quarterbacks. There's actually a lot of similarities between the way they sling it on the field, and how you swing the golf club.

PGA of America Golf Professional Joanna Coe, the Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Pennsylvania (and a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan), has a great analysis below of how the throwing motion works for quarterbacks . . . and how it can actually lead to more power in the golf swing.

So, if you're tuning in this month to the College Football Playoff or NFL and can't get out on the course, grab a football and take a look at how it can help your game:

Joanna Coe is a PGA Coach in the Philadelphia area. Find a coach near you to start your golf journey.