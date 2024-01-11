Now Retired, Nick Saban Can Put These Swing Tips From Mark Blackburn, PGA, to Good Use

Seven national championships, the most in college football history. Eleven SEC titles. 292-72-1 all-time record. A coach to four Heisman Trophy winners.

That, and so many more accomplishments, is the legendary resume of Nick Saban, the Alabama head football coach who announced his retirement on Jan. 10. While college football will always be part of Saban, no more practices and games means coach can work a little bit more on something all golfers can understand.

Getting better.

In the video below, Saban receives some great swing advice from Mark Blackburn, the 2020 PGA of America Teacher & Coach of the Year and coach to Max Homa. It's excellent advice for any golfer, and listen in to what Saban says separates the good players, both on the football field and golf course, form the bad.