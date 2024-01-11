Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
quick coaching

Now Retired, Nick Saban Can Put These Swing Tips From Mark Blackburn, PGA, to Good Use

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

Seven national championships, the most in college football history. Eleven SEC titles. 292-72-1 all-time record. A coach to four Heisman Trophy winners.
That, and so many more accomplishments, is the legendary resume of Nick Saban, the Alabama head football coach who announced his retirement on Jan. 10. While college football will always be part of Saban, no more practices and games means coach can work a little bit more on something all golfers can understand.
Getting better.
In the video below, Saban receives some great swing advice from Mark Blackburn, the 2020 PGA of America Teacher & Coach of the Year and coach to Max Homa. It's excellent advice for any golfer, and listen in to what Saban says separates the good players, both on the football field and golf course, form the bad.

We also recommend

Mark Blackburn, PGA, and Max Homa. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
quick coaching
Eliminate Your Slice & Hit a Draw With Max Homa & Mark Blackburn, PGA
Podcast: London Calling PGA Professional Mark Blackburn's Journey
Latest
Podcast: London Calling PGA Professional Mark Blackburn's Journey
A Kid Who Followed His Dream: Jim Nantz Reflects on an Iconic Broadcasting Career
Game Changers
A Kid Who Followed His Dream: Jim Nantz Reflects on an Iconic Broadcasting Career
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech