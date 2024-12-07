Scottie Scheffler Debuts the Claw Grip — Here's Why It & Two Other Grips Can Help Your Putting

When it comes to putting, an ordinary grip sometimes just won't cut it.

That's why some golfers, including the best in the world like Scottie Scheffler this week, turn to unconventional grips to sharpen their prowess on the greens. At the Hero World Challenge, the broadcast has spotlighted Scheffler's use of the claw grip this week as he chases yet another victory during an unreal 2024 campaign.

That gives us an opportunity to explore three unconventional putting grips: the Claw, the Cross-Handed, and the Arm Lock. These grips can offer solutions to common putting woes, so let's dive in and see which might work best for you.

The Claw Grip

What It Is: The claw grip involves holding the putter similarly to a pencil grip, making it an exceptional choice for players struggling with control or consistency in their putting stroke.

How to Use It:

Grip the Putter: Start with your left hand (for right-hand golfers) below the grip in a neutral position.

Form the Claw: Using your right hand, place your fingers on the side of the grip, mimicking a claw form.

Stabilize the Stroke: Engage your shoulders to control the swing, promoting a pendulum-like motion.

Best Suited For: If you find yourself tense with your regular grip or struggle with yips, the claw might be your saving grace. Its design encourages a lighter, more fluid motion.

The Cross-Handed Grip

PGA Champion Xander Schauffele employs the cross-handed grip.

What It Is: Also known as the "left-hand low" grip, the cross-handed grip is a popular choice for those looking to stabilize their putting stroke by leveling their shoulders.

How to Use It:

Position Your Hands: Place your left hand higher on the grip, with your right hand beneath it.

Align Your Shoulders: This grip helps naturally level your shoulders, which is key for a balanced and steady stroke.

Maintain Consistency: Throughout the stroke, focus on keeping the back of your left hand aimed at the target.

Best Suited For: If your putts often miss due to poor shoulder alignment or inconsistent stroke paths, the cross-handed grip offers structure and steadiness.

The Arm Lock Grip

Bryson DeChambeau employs the arm-lock grip.

What It Is: Recently gaining popularity, the Arm Lock grip allows the shaft of the putter to run up the inside of the lead forearm, creating a locked position for more control.

How to Use It:

Position the Putter: Rest the putter shaft against the inside of your leading forearm.

Create the Lock: Grip the putter normally with your trailing hand and ensure continuity of the shaft with your forearm angle.

Engage Your Motion: Utilize shoulder motion to maintain this fixed-path swing.

Best Suited For: Golfers plagued by wrist breakdown during putts can benefit immensely from the Arm Lock method. It minimizes wrist activity, providing a stable stroke.

Choosing the Right Grip for You

If traditional putting grips leave you frustrated, seeking alternatives might be your key to finding success on the greens. Unconventional grips can enhance performance, offer comfort, or grant confidence over the ball. Ultimately, the best grip is one that instills assurance and suits your personal putting style.

Remember these tips when making a change:

Practice and Patience: Dedicate time to practice each grip on the putting green, observing changes in accuracy and comfort.

Feel and Feedback: Pay attention to which grip feels most intuitive and provides the best feedback from your putter.

Track Your Performance: Use drills and keep measurable stats to ascertain which grip yields better results over time.

As we watch Scheffler employ an alternative method in the Bahamas, it's important to remember that golf is an individualized sport. What works for one might not work for you, but with experimentation and an open mind, you might just find your perfect putting grip and watch your handicap drop as a result.

