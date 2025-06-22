Frisco Independent School District Honored with 2025 PGA of America Community Impact Award

The PGA of America selected the Frisco Independent School District (FISD) to receive the 2025 PGA of America Community Impact Award in recognition of the district’s partnership with the Association. As founding partners of PGA Frisco, both the PGA of America and FISD remain committed to serving the community and creating opportunities for students to learn the sport of golf, volunteer at local amateur and spectator Championships and learn about opportunities to work in golf.

Created in 2023, the Community Impact Award recognizes an organization within the North Texas community. Awarded whenever a PGA of America spectator Championship is played at PGA Frisco, it was first given to Reveal Suits before the 2023 Senior PGA Championship.

"We are honored to present the PGA of America's Community Impact Award to Frisco ISD, recognizing their unwavering dedication and partnership in supporting our mission to grow the game of golf,” said Sandy Cross, Chief People Officer at the PGA of America. “The district’s commitment to educating Frisco students plays a vital role in fostering the next generation of golfers, reinforcing Frisco’s profile not only as a desirable place to live but a thriving community for sports and education.”

With more than 65,000 students across over 75 campuses, Frisco ISD consistently ranks amongst the top districts in Texas for academic excellence, college readiness and student achievement. With a strong focus on academics, athletics and community engagements over the last two years, FISD continues to see an increase in the number of students committing to play golf at the collegiate level, including five students from the Class of 2025.

In the nearly three years of the partnership between PGA of America, FISD and Omni Hotels & Resorts, the PGA District has come to represent a second home for Frisco ISD students. All Frisco ISD high schools can use the PGA Frisco range for practice and can often be found, putting on The Dance Floor, playing The Swing or Fields Ranch West in preparation for an upcoming tournament. Several student athletes have also participated in PGA Jr. League programs at the PGA of America Coaching Center.

Last year, the PGA of America hosted a district-wide art contest for all grade levels to design a mural for the exterior of the PGA of America Coaching Center. Annie Jiang, then a fifth-grade student at Anderson Elementary, had her painting selected as the inspiration behind the final design.

“Frisco ISD is honored to receive the PGA of America Community Impact Award,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip. “Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for students, whether through learning the game of golf, volunteering at world-class events, exploring careers in the sport, or showcasing their artistic skills. We’re proud to be part of a collaboration that enriches student experiences and strengthens our community.”

Along with the award, all FISD students received a complimentary ticket to the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, June 19-22 on Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. Several students are volunteering at the Championship, including more than 15 who will serve as standard bearers on the course.