Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

Joanna Coe Reflects on the Growth of Women's Sports

By Randy Stutzman
Published on

Nelly Korda, Caitlin Clark, increased purses — women’s sports has some incredible momentum.
"Women's sports is getting there."
PGA of America Golf Professional Joanna Coe characterizes the surge in women's sports and the announcement of the $12 million purse for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship as incredibly significant.
Coe referenced trailblazers across sports - including Serena Williams - who have laid the foundation for where women's sports have grown.
And how does golf fit in overall in the sports landscape? Joanna Coe, who's competing this week at PGA Frisco, is encouraged.
"Golf is in. Golf is cool. Golf is better than ever."
The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, taking place June 19-22 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, continues to set the standard for excellence in women’s golf.
This Major Championship will feature a purse tied for the highest on the LPGA Tour, new technology enhancements for the world’s best players to elevate their game, one of the best fields in women’s golf and the most comprehensive broadcast coverage of any event on the LPGA Tour.
Coe is also one of 10 PGA of America Golf Professionals and LPGA Professionals competing as the Corebridge Financial Team in 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
She's the PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa., and will compete in her sixth KPMG Women’s PGA Championship a year after the birth of her first child. Coe won the 2024 Women’s Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship just 12 weeks after giving birth.
Through Action Plans presented by Corebridge Financial, Coe shared her role as a new mother, a PGA Coach and a player.

We also recommend

Joanna Coe is playing in her sixth Championship.
Category - Major Events
2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Meet the PGA of America & LPGA Golf Professionals Competing
Katelyn Sepmoree, PGA.
Category - Member Events
Texas’ Katelyn Sepmoree Wins PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship
Come For PGA Frisco, Stay For The Food in Dallas-Fort Worth
Category - Major Events
Come For PGA Frisco, Stay For The Food in Dallas-Fort Worth
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners Logos
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech