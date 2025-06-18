Joanna Coe Reflects on the Growth of Women's Sports

Nelly Korda, Caitlin Clark, increased purses — women’s sports has some incredible momentum.

"Women's sports is getting there."

PGA of America Golf Professional Joanna Coe characterizes the surge in women's sports and the announcement of the $12 million purse for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship as incredibly significant.

Coe referenced trailblazers across sports - including Serena Williams - who have laid the foundation for where women's sports have grown.

And how does golf fit in overall in the sports landscape? Joanna Coe, who's competing this week at PGA Frisco, is encouraged.

"Golf is in. Golf is cool. Golf is better than ever."

The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, taking place June 19-22 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, continues to set the standard for excellence in women’s golf.

This Major Championship will feature a purse tied for the highest on the LPGA Tour, new technology enhancements for the world’s best players to elevate their game, one of the best fields in women’s golf and the most comprehensive broadcast coverage of any event on the LPGA Tour .

Coe is also one of 10 PGA of America Golf Professionals and LPGA Professionals competing as the Corebridge Financial Team in 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

She's the PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa., and will compete in her sixth KPMG Women’s PGA Championship a year after the birth of her first child. Coe won the 2024 Women’s Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship just 12 weeks after giving birth.

Through Action Plans presented by Corebridge Financial, Coe shared her role as a new mother, a PGA Coach and a player.