From the Hardwood to the Fairway: Davyon Collins Begins a New Journey in Golf Through PGA WORKS

Davyon Collins is the second-ever PGA WORKS Fellow for the Colorado PGA Section.

Not every career path is a straight journey. Sometimes, there's a re-route or two and it can be a good thing.
That's the case for Houston native Davyon Collins, who was selected last year to take part in a PGA WORKS Fellowship for the Colorado PGA Section. He's traded a deep basketball passion, which brought him his first few jobs, for a position within the Section, trying to change the way people think about golf.
“My heart’s in growing the game and getting it into the hands of people who have never played,” Collins said to the Castle Rock News Press in a recent interview. “For me, it’s really important to get them in the game so they can teach their children and so on and so on, and also to break the ‘This is a 45-year-old white man’s sport’ stereotype.”
And this upcoming Sunday, April 2, he'll be on one of the sport's biggest stages at Augusta National Golf Club, helping administer the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.
Talk about a change in scenery. Collins is ready for it, though; and ready to change the game.
To read more about his story, click here.

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

