"Full Swing" Renewed for Season Two on Netflix

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, as well as Mike Thomas, PGA, were featured in Season 1 of "Full Swing" (Photo courtesy of Netflix).

Another year of behind the scenes on the PGA TOUR? Check.
On the heels of a successful debut last month, Netflix has renewed one of its newest sports docu-series "Full Swing," for a second season. Filming is underway now to capture the 2023 season, with new episodes rolling out in 2024.
"Full Swing" premiered on Feb. 15, and landed on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 English TV list. The series will continue to be executive produced by Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen of Vox Media Studios; and Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith of Box to Box Films.
Rory McIlroy emerges as one of the key tour players in "Full Swing." (Netflix)
Much like the first season, the second installment will continue to follow a diverse group of PGA TOUR players at golf’s biggest events of 2023, including the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
To catch up on Season 1 of "Full Swing," click here.

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

