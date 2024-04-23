Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
quick coaching

Golf Lessons: One Minute to Better Ball Striking

Published on

One of the best indicators of how you're striking the golf ball? Look at the turf!
Fat shots, thin shots and good contact are all indicated by how you struck the ground near the golf ball. Patterns can develop based on the strike so it's important to catch where you're hitting the ball so you can either shift away from bad patterns or repetitions.
PGA of America Golf Professional Pablo del Olmo, who is a Lead Coach at the PGA Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile, has an excellent drill in the clip below that can be done with a simple can of water-friendly paint (which will wash away from the range).
Give it a try and see if your contact improves.

We also recommend

Three Tips to Make More Putts Like Nelly Korda
quick coaching
Three Tips to Make More Putts Like Nelly Korda
Improve Your Lag Putting With This Helpful Tee Gate Drill
Intermediate
Improve Your Lag Putting With This Helpful Tee Gate Drill
How to Hit ANY Bunker Shot
quick coaching
How to Hit ANY Bunker Shot
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech