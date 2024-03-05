Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
quick coaching

Golf Lessons: Try This Drill to Improve Your Chipping

Published on

Short game is one of the areas where golfers can improve at almost every skill level. When it comes to chipping, a lot of players tend to overlook the importance of good contact.
Because it's a shorter shot, there's not as wide of a margin of misses with chipping. However, if you're hoping to lower your score, getting the ball within a few feet after every chip can really make life easier on the course. Up-and-downs become easier, your putt make percentage goes up and bogeys turn into pars or birdies.
If you're struggling with your chips, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski lays out an excellent drill in the video below to help you create better contact around the greens.

We also recommend

Groove a Better Backswing With This Simple Winter Golf Drill
quick coaching
Groove a Better Backswing With This Simple Winter Golf Drill
A Great Drill to Help You Sink More Short Putts
quick coaching
A Great Drill to Help You Sink More Short Putts
Fix Your Slice With This Towel Drill From Mariah Stackhouse
quick coaching
Fix Your Slice With This Towel Drill From Mariah Stackhouse
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech