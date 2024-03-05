quick coaching
Golf Lessons: Try This Drill to Improve Your Chipping
Short game is one of the areas where golfers can improve at almost every skill level. When it comes to chipping, a lot of players tend to overlook the importance of good contact.
Because it's a shorter shot, there's not as wide of a margin of misses with chipping. However, if you're hoping to lower your score, getting the ball within a few feet after every chip can really make life easier on the course. Up-and-downs become easier, your putt make percentage goes up and bogeys turn into pars or birdies.
If you're struggling with your chips, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski lays out an excellent drill in the video below to help you create better contact around the greens.