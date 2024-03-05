Golf Lessons: Try This Drill to Improve Your Chipping

Short game is one of the areas where golfers can improve at almost every skill level. When it comes to chipping, a lot of players tend to overlook the importance of good contact.

Because it's a shorter shot, there's not as wide of a margin of misses with chipping. However, if you're hoping to lower your score, getting the ball within a few feet after every chip can really make life easier on the course. Up-and-downs become easier, your putt make percentage goes up and bogeys turn into pars or birdies.