Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
quick coaching

Golf Tips: Get Better at Lag Putting With This Drill

Published on

The dreaded three-putt. We've all likely faced one as golfers and it can really be a round-wrecker.
But the key to minimizing three-putts is making your first putt the best putt. You want to leave something for a second putt that's easy to put in the back of the cup, whether it's for par, birdie or even bogey.
In other words, you want to become better at lag-putting, or lagging the ball close to the hole on a long putt to make quick work on the greens.
The good part is there are plenty of ways to get better at lag putts, too. Trish Holt, the PGA Head Professional at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco in Texas, has an excellent drill in the video below to help you improve your stroke for long putts.
Pay attention to Trish's advice on stroke length and speed, which can be critical when getting better at lags. Good luck!

We also recommend

Improve Your Chipping & Pitching With One Drill
quick coaching
Improve Your Chipping & Pitching With One Drill
Increase Your Swing Speed With These 3 Exercises
Fitness
Increase Your Swing Speed With These 3 Exercises
Putting Tips From Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Ko
quick coaching
Putting Tips From Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Ko
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech