Golf Tips: Get Better at Lag Putting With This Drill

The dreaded three-putt. We've all likely faced one as golfers and it can really be a round-wrecker.

But the key to minimizing three-putts is making your first putt the best putt. You want to leave something for a second putt that's easy to put in the back of the cup, whether it's for par, birdie or even bogey.

In other words, you want to become better at lag-putting, or lagging the ball close to the hole on a long putt to make quick work on the greens.

The good part is there are plenty of ways to get better at lag putts, too. Trish Holt, the PGA Head Professional at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco in Texas, has an excellent drill in the video below to help you improve your stroke for long putts.

Pay attention to Trish's advice on stroke length and speed, which can be critical when getting better at lags. Good luck!