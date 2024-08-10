Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Putting Tips From Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Ko

By Brendon Elliott, PGA
Lydia Ko has made some Olympic history!
The New Zealander is the only person to have claimed the bronze, silver and gold medals in in Olympic Golf competition. It was the silver in 2016, the bronze three years ago in Tokyo and, finally, the cherry on top: a gold medal in Paris.
Ko finishedat -10 to claim her third Olympic medal, all but cementing her spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame.
While it's unlikely that any of us will be trying to fulfill Olympic Golf dreams anytime soon, we can learn a few things from Lydia's putting prowess. The following simple drill, inspired by Ko, will help you get closer to reaching your own golfing goals.
Step 1: Set Up the Drill
Find a flat putting surface or section of the practice green. In a straight line, place golf tees or coins 3, 6, and 9 feet from the hole. These will be your reference points for putting. You'll also need three golf balls for this drill.
Step 2: Alignment and Stance
Position your feet shoulder-width apart for a stable stance. Place the ball just ahead of the center in your stance. Align your body, putter face, and aim line towards the hole.
Step 3: Focus on Takeaway
Pay attention to the putter moving straight back along the intended line on your takeaway. Maintain a smooth takeaway and avoid any sudden jerks.
Step 4: Release The Putter
Focus on making a consistent follow-through in line with the intended target. Ensure the putter face stays square to the target through impact.
Step 5: Eye on the Ball
Keep your eyes on the ball until well after contact is made. Pay close attention to the feel and tempo of your stroke.
Step 6: 3-Foot Putts First
Start with the 3-foot putt. Aim directly at the hole. Make three putts in a row from the 3-foot mark before moving to the next distance.
Step 7: 6-Foot Putts
Move to the 6-foot marker. Make three putts from the 6-foot mark. If you miss, restart from the 3-foot marker.
Step 8: 9-Foot Putts
Finally, move to the 9-foot marker. Make three putts from the 9-foot mark. If you miss, restart from the 6-foot marker.
Step 9: Focus on Rhythm and Pace
Maintain a smooth and consistent tempo throughout the drill. Develop a pre-putt routine to help maintain focus and rhythm.
Step 10: Repeat and Reflect
Repeat the entire sequence at least three times in a practice session. After each session, reflect on what worked well and what needs improvement.
Practicing this drill regularly will help you improve your putting accuracy and consistency, inspired by the techniques of one of the best in the game, Lydia Ko.

