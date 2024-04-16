Golf Tips: How to Hit Your Irons More Consistently

One of the keys to shooting lower scores is making more consistently good contact with the ball.

While not every shot will be perfectly struck, if a golfer can get in a rhythm with their strikes, the ball flies straighter, usually longer and makes it easier to score . . . especially with irons.

In the video below, Justin Kraft, PGA , shares a simple drill using a couple of tees that can help golfers pinpoint where their swing is going haywire. Whether it's on the backswing, downswing or somewhere in between, the tees provide excellent feedback to determining how and where someone needs to adjust.

Check it out!