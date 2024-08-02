Golf Tips: Try These Two Drills the Next Time You Visit the Range

The 2024 Junior PGA Championships have been showcasing some of the most talented young golfers in the game today, with Baylor Larrabee and Avery McCrery taking home the Jack Nicklaus and Patty Berg trophies, respectively, after some standout play at Congressional Country Club.

The championships, however, also present a golden opportunity for us to learn from these rising stars.

First and foremost, one of the most striking aspects of many top junior golfers' performance is their exceptional consistency. For the average golfer, consistency is a common challenge, as many find it difficult to deliver high-quality shots repeatedly throughout a round. This underscores the importance of dedicating time to mastering the basic elements of the game.

Here are some tips that you, the average golfer, can easily incorporate into your game, inspired by the best junior players competing this week at Congressional.

Visualization

Incorporating visualization techniques into your practice routine is recommended for the average golfer. Don't knock it until you try it!

Honing the ability to adapt and make strategic decisions based on the circumstances encountered on the course is essential for feeling empowered and in control of your game. It's not just about physical skills; it's about mastering the mental game.

Before each shot, take a moment to visualize the intended outcome in vivid detail. This can help build mental confidence and clarity, leading to improved shot execution on the course. By visualizing your shots and hitting a few good ones in your next round, you can feel like a kid again!

Course Management on the Range

The next time you visit the range, don't just whack balls without a purpose. Instead, simulate on-course scenarios during practice sessions.

Set up various obstacles and targets on the range to replicate actual course conditions. This will help you develop the ability to assess and adapt to situations encountered during a round. Keep in mind that this will require you to use your imagination, just like when you were younger.

The best junior players demonstrate impressive strategic decision-making, and that's on display this week at Congressional. Their ability to stay composed under pressure and adapt their game plan based on course conditions is a testament to how hard they work in simulating those in-game scenarios at practice!

Brendon Elliott is a PGA Coach in the Orlando area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you.