Growing the Game, One Junior at a Time With Abby Parsons, PGA

On-site at historic Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, our friends at Chase Sapphire are powering some really fun activations at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for golf fans.
The latest installment is a fun walk around the Lower Course with Abby Parsons, PGA, who is seeking out the Championship's youngest fans to ask them a simple question: Why do you love golf?
Join us here to tap into the fun.
Episode 2: Why Do You Love Golf?

