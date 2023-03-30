Haggin Oaks in Sacramento Bringing Custom Fitting Feels to Golf Apparel

Located in Sacramento, California, Haggin Oaks Golf Super Shop is “America’s Most-Awarded Golf Store.” After all, how can you argue with 15,000-square-feet of shopping space, $3 million worth of inventory, and an expert staff that not only wants you to play your best, but they help you look your best at the same time?

In 2016, Haggin Oaks Golf Super Shop unveiled "The Style Bar," and built four additional dressing rooms in their already award-winning retail facility. Under this new concept, local golfers, and patrons visiting the state’s capital, could enjoy a complimentary hour-long apparel fitting appointment, just as they would a clubfitting when shopping for equipment with the facility’s PGA Professional staff.

One of the facility’s personal stylists, experts in service and engagement, will speak with the customer on the phone to set up an appointment and learn his or her favorite brands, colors, sizes, styles, and accessories, as well as their budget and goals.

(Photo courtesy of Haggin Oaks)

When appointment day arrives, clients can expect to find a dressing room filled with apparel and accessory options curated just for them. The personal stylist will offer suggestions and provide unbiased, honest advice. It’s definitely not just about the sale — it’s about the experience.

Stylists are very friendly and the one-on-one engagement is free. As an additional touch, Haggin Oaks offers a complimentary glass of wine to enhance the customer’s time spent at The Style Bar. In fact, according to Ken Morton Jr., the Vice President of Retail and Merchandising, it doesn’t matter if someone is buying or just browsing, they promise a fun experience with no pressure to buy.

“The results from The Style Bar service have been nothing short of amazing," says Morton, who is a a Past President of the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) and an expert in the field of golf retail and merchandising. "Hundreds of these personalized fittings have happened since we launched, and the relationships being forged between our customers and our stylists continue to grow.”

With California being one of the more progressive states when it comes to healthy living and fitness, Morton and his team use The Style Bar to provide fitness-conscious people with athleisure apparel from brands like lululemon, Nike, adidas, Jamie Sadock, and others. Fitness items often include T-shirts, leggings, hoodies, and more — apparel many Haggin Oaks clients wear to work out at the gym, take a walk in the park, or during their other activities.

Post-pandemic, it’s those relationships that Morton refers to that will help the Haggin Oaks retail operation continue the momentum they gained before 2020. After all, Morton's team knows what their customers desire, and it's led to concepts like The Style Bar. Plus, each have personalized cards that they regularly send out as invitations and have come to truly appreciate the one-on-one time they get to share with their customers.

Fitness and lifestyle pieces are becoming mainstays at The Style Bar. (Photo courtesy of Haggin Oaks)

Why not seek them out when in the Northern California area, or talk to your own PGA Professional about incorporating a similar service at your club? It’s done every day with golf equipment - why not apparel, accessories, headwear, and shoes? We can’t all swing like the best of them, but we sure can look the part!