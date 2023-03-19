How Short Par 4 is Bringing New Golf Apparel Right to Your Front Door

Are you a fashion-forward golfer with your finger on the pulse of what’s trending in golf apparel? Where do you go first when you walk into a golf shop: the clubs or the clothes?

If you’re a golf fashionista, these are good times for you.

In fact, look at your fellow golfers on the course or at the range and you’ll see a delightful array of cool colors, sleek styles, and fresh and fun fabrics with labels you’ve heard of and others you haven’t.

Short Par 4 is one of those brands that is doing some fun and innovative things in golf apparel. Their membership-based subscription service delivers the latest apparel brands and styles to thousands of front doors nationwide. It’s fun and simple — visit ShortPar4.com and answer a few questions about your style preferences. Determine which membership category meets your needs and you’re all set. Short Par 4 will send big-label brands that have been curated just for you.

Michael Tuohy and his staff at Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch in Florida are big proponents of Short Par 4, and bringing in new apparel lines.

“COVID-19 created a greater demand for the Short Par 4 subscription service,” says Michael Tuohy, the PGA Head Professional at Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch in Florida. “When the only thing you could do was play golf and you couldn’t shop anywhere, there was nothing better than having some cool golf clothes show up at your house.”

Tuohy is one of many PGA Professionals who are on the cutting edge of golf retail. These are golf shop owners and managers who understand the game, and know that golfers’ preferences are changing, and they’re filling their shops with these exciting new lines.

When Tuohy recently hired a young man for his outside operations team, he learned that the gentleman also worked for a local golf apparel company that was doing very well with its subscription services.

Turns out, that company was Short Par 4, which was located just a few blocks away from Tuohy’s facility.

“I had heard of Short Par 4 before, but never realized they were around the corner from our club,” Tuohy says. “They’re literally two roads over from me and we didn’t connect until late last year.”

Graham Luxe is another fashion-forward brand that Tuohy has found popular in the Esplanade golf shop.

But when they connected, they really connected. Short Par 4 recently introduced two green grass labels that Tuohy brought into his golf shop, the very first golf shop in the country to do so. Now that’s cutting edge — not only knowing the trends, but in some cases setting them. When 1764 Golf and Graham Luxe were introduced in Tuohy’s golf shop back in December, company reps were on hand to engage club members and discuss their new lines, too.

All three companies are just three examples of new and innovative apparel brands that might not be your parents' golf apparel brands … or are they? Talk to your local PGA Professional and encourage them to take a chance on quality golf apparel that’s fun and is turning heads.

1764 Golf has fun prints and unique patterns on their shirts to add a pop of style to your closet.

Short Par 4 has two other lines coming soon — a shoe line and a womens’ line — and Tuohy has already said he’ll carry them both in his golf shop. What about your local shop? It’s an exciting time in golf apparel; get in on the fun.