How Members of the Corebridge Financial Team mark their Titleist at Aronimink Golf Club

“Can’t wait to PAR-TEE.”

“Number one.”

There’s a special meaning behind how Bryce Fisher, PGA, marks Titleist golf balls when he plays. The Corebridge Financial Team member has his daughters write messages on each and every golf ball.

Ryan Lenahan, PGA, watched a Titleist commercial as a kid and now marks his golf ball the same way as PGA Champion Davis Love III.

After hitting the wrong ball during a round, Austin Hurt, PGA began marking his Titleist Pro V1 with three dots in the upper right-hand corner.

Francisco Bide, PGA personalizes his Titleist with the names of his children and also includes the number 20 to honor his idol, former NBA Hall of Famer and San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili.

Enjoy this peak behind the curtain at how players mark their Titleist at Aronimink Golf Club.