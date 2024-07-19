How to Get a Golf Handicap –Traditional or Online?

One of the most commonly searched for questions in the golf world is how to get an official handicap. Below are a couple options you may want to consider if you are looking to start tracking your scores and keeping handicap. Each option for how to get a golf handicap has its own pros and cons, and the best fit varies depending on the golfer and expected use.

Traditional option

Traditionally, handicapping is completed at your local golf course and administered by the State Golf Association in your area. GHIN is a company affiliated with the USGA who handles handicapping nationally through State Golf Associations.

PROS - This handicap typically allows you to play in local club events, state golf association events and USGA events. If your handicap is official through a State Association, you will not get questioned whether it is real or not. This is the best option for golfers. As of 2020 GHIN launched a mobile app which helps you put in hole by hole scores and track more analytics for your round.

CONS-If you get a handicap at your local golf course, the cost ranges from $25-$60 depending how much your club wants to charge. Online functionality has improved, but could be better. Lack of data tracking and analytics beyond just putting in your scores and keeping a handicap.

Online option

There are a number of websites out there which offer handicapping for free or a small fee for users. Typically these websites have a free option and provide a premium option if you want to use all the bells and whistles. Online handicaps are the future, but be careful about the service you are using when establishing an online handicap.