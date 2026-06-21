How to Score Better in the Wind: Lessons from Wyndham Clark's Win at the U.S. Open

At a punishing Shinnecock Hills this weekend, the final two rounds at the 2026 U.S. Open turned into a test of survival rather than scoring.

With gusts reaching up to 40 mph, with sustained winds hovering between 10 and 20 mph throughout much of the weekend, very few players posted red numbers.

Wyndham Clark (-4) braved the elements to beat the field and raise the U.S. Open Trophy.

It was a reminder that even at the game’s highest level, conditions can dictate everything. When the wind picks up and scoring opportunities disappear, strategy shifts. The goal is no longer to chase birdies, but to minimize mistakes.

Here are a few ways amateur golfers can do that, using what the pros showed in the brutal U.S. Open conditions.

CLUB DOWN AND SWING EASY

When wind becomes a factor, one of the most important adjustments is taking more club and committing to a smoother swing while prioritizing solid contact.

A faster swing speed can create more spin, and more spin usually means a higher ball flight.

The goal is the opposite: keep the ball flight down and reduce how much the wind can affect it.

Here’s what you can do:

Coaching Tip

Move the ball slightly back in your stance to encourage a downward strike and a lower launch.

Choke down slightly on the club to feel a more controlled, compact swing.

Finish with an abbreviated follow-through to help flight the ball down

Quick Drill

Head to the range and hit multiple shots using a three-quarter swing. Take one extra club, move the ball slightly back in your stance, choke up, and focus on finishing with a shorter follow-through.

The goal is to control the flight. Visualize shots flying at a lower trajectory into targets at the range. A good thought is to swing at 75% with an abbreviated finish. This will give you a much better option when winds affect your game.

SHORT GAME SAVES

At Shinnecock Hills, missing greens in regulation are bound to happen. Add strong winds and firm conditions, and players are in for a long round.

That’s where the short game becomes essential.

Clark hit 50% of greens in regulation during Saturday’s third round, but he was able to mitigate damage. His ability to get up and down — including converting a pair of sand saves — helped him preserve his score and lead.

Here’s what you can do:

Coaching Tip

Assess the lie first to determine what type of shot is possible

Pick a landing spot on the green and visualize how the ball will release

Accept a longer putt when necessary instead of forcing a low-percentage hero shot

Quick Drill

Next time you are on the practice green, pick different landing spots and hit multiple chips and pitches with different clubs while cycling through different lies and trajectories. Prioritize solid contact and distance control.

Feel pressure favoring your lead side, make a committed swing and focus on controlling where the ball lands.

CONTROL YOUR SPEED ON THE GREENS

At a tournament such as the U.S. Open, three-putts can easily derail a round.

With firm, fast greens and unpredictable wind, controlling your speed becomes an imperative skill.

The best players in the world aren’t trying to make every putt, rather leaving themselves feasible second putts. If your speed is on, putts are bound to drop every now and then, too.

Coaching Tip

On longer putts, prioritize getting the ball close and leaving yourself a manageable second putt.

While looking at the hole, use practice strokes to feel the speed. Visualize the pace and distance needed.

Once you are set over the ball, trust your read and make a confident stroke. Spending too much time over the ball can create doubt.

Quick Drill

On the practice green, pick a hole and hit multiple putts from 20–40 feet. Focus on distance control rather than making the putt, with the goal of leaving each one inside a comfortable two-putt range. This is also a great pre-round drill that gives you a better gauge of green speed.