Incredible Golf Destinations: New Mexico's Angel Fire Resort

There is nothing quite like the majesty of the Rocky Mountains.

The fresh air. The jaw-dropping views. The tranquility.

For golfers who are interested in experiencing the Rockies’ utter splendor far away from the stresses of their everyday routines, they should consider visiting Northeast New Mexico’s Angel Fire Resort Golf Course

After all, it truly offers everything that mountain golf fans could possibly want—from its serene atmosphere, to its pristine beauty, to its difficult 18-hole layout.

“Whether a golfer is a novice or a pro, the course has something for everyone,” says PGA of America Golf Professional Don Willingham, Angel Fire's Director of Golf. “We welcome everyone to come visit and experience it for themselves!”

Mountain views unlike any other golf destination

As golfers travel to Angel Fire Resort Golf Course (which is about 2 miles from the nearest airport and 2 hours from Santa Fe), one aspect will stand out above anything else: its altitude.

Located 8,600 feet above sea level, the course will provide golfers an escape from the norm. First, due to the altitude, golfers will savor the crisp air, which they likely don’t have back home. Second, since the course is so high among the mountains, the views are indescribable. According to Willingham, there’s only one way to fully grasp how stunning the views are.

“Only golfers that have played at Angel Fire Resort Golf Course can even begin to understand and describe the southern Rocky Mountain views,” Willingham emphasizes. “Because of how high the course is, golfers will even have glimpses of New Mexico’s tallest mountain, Wheeler Peak.”

If the views alone aren’t enough reasons for golfers to journey to Angel Fire, New Mexico, there is yet another positive associated with the course’s altitude. Golfers will likely record some of the best scores of their lives. Why? Their balls will travel farther than usual—often much farther.

“I’d say golfers have great chances to hit their longest drives here,” Willingham says. “Everyone will enjoy watching their balls fly and roll further than they’re used to.”

Plenty of variety throughout 18 holes

Although golfers will hit their drives and approach shots longer than they typically do, Angel Fire Resort Golf Course is far from an easy course though. Every hole is distinct from one another, and each one will present a wide array of challenges to golfers, no matter how experienced or skilled they are.

As an example of the course’s variety, its front nine requires longer, more accurate drives than the back nine, as it’s not only lengthier, but its fairways are also surrounded by aspen, pine and spruce trees. Meanwhile, the back nine is a links-style course that has 11 bunkers. In addition, since its greens are smaller than the front nine’s greens, golfers must focus even more on their approach shots and shot-making skills.

“Our signature hole is No. 6, a 239-yard par-3 from the back tees,” Willingham says. “It's tee box is 200 feet above the green, and there are many groves of aspen and pine trees all around it.”

The sixth hole at Angel Fire.

Simply put, architect Ted Robinson, Sr. created a layout that features nearly everything a golf course can offer—elevation changes, tight fairways, various types of greens, water hazards and two 9-hole layouts that are completely different from one another.

“Everyone will be challenged in some way,” Willingham adds. “Yet, despite the challenges, everyone will enjoy the entire course, too.”

While traversing the challenging layout, golfers will also have numerous opportunities to simply breathe, pause and focus on their surroundings. They’ll be enamored by the views. They’ll find joy in watching the course’s abundant wildlife wander around the course. And they’ll be comfortable all summer long.

“The average temperature in the summer is 75°F, which is 25 degrees lower than many of the towns and cities our guests come from,” Willingham stresses.

Since the course is so far away from crowds and traffic, they’ll have a chance to experience three Rs, too.

“Our guests will completely relax and relish the game of golf,” he adds. “By the time their rounds are done, golfers will feel fully rejuvenated as well.”

