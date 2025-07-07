Planning a Florida Golf Trip? Don’t Miss These Two Hidden Gems at Omni Amelia Island

In 1972, Fernandina Beach, Florida’s Oak Marsh Course was opened to the public. Originally designed by legendary architect Pete Dye, the course features many of his trademarks, including small greens and tight fairways.

Yet, it also has its own unique identity, due to its location on Amelia Island. Nestled near the Atlantic Ocean’s shoreline, Oak Marsh has two particular features that led to its name: serpentine salt marsh creeks and mossy heritage oaks.

Available only to guests of Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa , along with club members, the course was closed in 2024 to enhance Dye’s initial vision, leading to a $7.4 million renovation project. Implemented by Beau Welling Design, the project occurred for several months, culminating in a May 16, 2025, reopening. Welling and his team sought to achieve a variety of other objectives. For instance, the renovation has completely modernized the course’s layout.

“The overarching goal of the renovation was to protect the architectural feel of Pete’s original creation,” says PGA of America Golf Professional Jonathan Bridge, PGA Director of Golf at Omni Amelia Island. “The renovation has also enhanced all 18 holes’ aesthetic attributes and, as a result, the course will provide a high-quality, consistent playing experience to all golfers.”

A Rebuilt, Regrassed Course — With Dye In Mind

Throughout the renovation project, each green was completely rebuilt and regrassed with TifEagle bermudagrass. Moreover, due to the renovation, the course’s fairways, green collars, rough and tee areas now feature Bimini bermudagrass.

“All the bunkers on the layout were rebuilt and repositioned as needed,” Bridge states. “New drain pipes, liners and sand will lead to more consistent playing conditions from these hazards.”

Not to mention, along with featuring completely renovated tee areas, the course will also utilize the “ribbon-tee” concept. Therefore, it will have a practically unlimited amount of tee placements, resulting in variety and, in turn, different experiences for golfers from one day to another.

“Additional work expanded the native areas to enhance the layout’s overall aesthetic quality and improve its turf growing conditions,” Bridge says.

"A Golfer’s Haven"

Along with the recently renovated Oak Marsh Course, Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa offers guests the Little Sandy short course , a Beau Welling design. Opened in 2022, the par-3 course’s holes range in length from 30 to 125 yards.

Much like the Oak Marsh Course, it was designed amidst an oak marsh habitat as well, resulting in a scenic layout that people of all ages and skill levels will love.

“It provides a casual playing opportunity—a traditional, yet fun-focused golf experience,” Bridge emphasizes. “And it’s a great gathering space to enjoy beverages and snacks.”

From the nearby Atlantic Ocean, to the completely modernized Oak Marsh Course, to the unique, family-friendly Little Sandy, Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa truly offers something to every single guest.

“Without a doubt, the resort is a golfer’s haven and will continue to be for the unforeseen future.” Jonathan Bridge, PGA

“Although golfers will have access to full-service amenities, the main amenity is definitely golf,” Bridge says. “Without a doubt, the resort is a golfer’s haven and will continue to be for the unforeseen future.”

Fernandina Beach Golf Club: A municipal course, this 27-hole layout is located less than a mile from the Atlantic Ocean.

The Amelia River Club: Available to the public, this immaculate, 18-hole course is renowned for its beauty and challenges.

