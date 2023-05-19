Jim Nantz Inducted into Oak Hill’s Venerable Hall of Fame at During PGA Championship

An honor fit for a legend.

That was the case May 18 during the 2023 PGA Championship, where CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz was inducted into Oak Hill Country Club’s Hill of Fame for his career accomplishments in broadcast journalism. He was the 46th person to be inducted into the Hill of Fame, and will have a bronze plaque on one of Oak Hill’s many trees surrounding the 13th hole of the East Course.

General view of a plaque honoring Award Winning Broadcaster for CBS, Jim Nantz during the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

It was a memorable day for Nantz, celebrating his 64th birthday, who’s been with CBS Sports since 1985 and been on the call for some of sports’ most iconic moments. CBS Sports President Sean McManus introduced the legendary broadcaster at the ceremony, and Nantz shared how McManus’ father, Jim McKay of ABC Sports, gave him a helpful tip about on-air presence.

“Don't think about the tens of millions of people who are watching," Nantz said. "Think about conversing with one person. I understood what he said. I never quite was able to pull it off though until the first time I said ‘Hello, friends.’”