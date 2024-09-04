Meet the 2024 United States Women's PGA Cup Team

The PGA of America announced the roster of five PGA of America Golf Professionals who will compete as the United States Team in the third edition of the Women’s PGA Cup.

The biennial international competition among teams from the U.S., Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, South Africa and Sweden will take place Sept. 30-Oct. 5 on the Meadows Course at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon.

2024 U.S. Women’s PGA Cup Team

Sandra Changkija, PGA (Daytona, Fla.)

LPGA Foundation

North Florida Section

Joanna Coe, PGA (Haverford, Pa.)

Merion Golf Club

Philadelphia Section

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth (Fleming Island, Fla.)

San Jose Country Club

North Florida Section

Ashley Grier, PGA (Hagerstown, Md.)

Yinglings Golf Center

Middle Atlantic Section

Allie Knight, PGA (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Fairways and Greens Golf Center

Tennessee Section

The U.S. Team was determined through a two-year point system, which included the 2023-24 Women’s Stroke Play Championship (Championship Division), the 2023-24 LPGA Professionals Championship and the final money lists of the 2022-23 PGA Tournament Series. Any PGA Member who made the cut at the 2023-24 KPMG Women’s PGA Championships, 2023-24 U.S. Women’s Opens and the 2023-24 PGA Professional Championships also earned points. Additionally, a weighted PGA Section points system was utilized to award points.



“I am incredibly proud of these five women who earned the honor to represent the United States and our Association at the 2024 Women’s PGA Cup,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “It is a tremendous honor to be the Captain of this team of inspiring PGA of America Golf Professionals, and I look forward to the third Women’s PGA Cup in Sunriver.”



The U.S. Team is led by Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth (Fleming Island, Fla.), the 2023 Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year, who finished at the top of the Women’s PGA Cup point standings.

The PGA Teaching Professional at San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida, Connelly Eiswerth finished T-26 and T-34 in the 2024 and 2023 PGA Professional Championships, respectively. Additionally, she won the 2024 Women’s Stroke Play Championship in February and became the first woman to win a PGA Tournament Series event (No. 1) in December 2023.

Coe and Grier will be competing in their third consecutive Women’s PGA Cup while Connelly Eiswerth returns from the 2022 team. Changkija and Knight will be making their event debuts.

Joanna Coe.

The Women’s PGA Cup is an international team competition for women PGA Professionals from around the world. The event features six teams from the United States, Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, South Africa and Sweden competing in a 54-hole stroke play format. The low three of five scores per team (each round) count toward the team total per round.

Sunriver Resort, one of the country’s most scenic golf destinations, has previously hosted four PGA of America member championships, including the 50th PGA Professional Championship in 2017. The Meadows course, designed by John Fought, features seven holes that border the Sun River and pays tribute to the great American golf courses from the 1920s and ‘30s. Meadows also has hosted numerous USGA and NCAA championships including the NCAA Men’s Division 1 Championship.