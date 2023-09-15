Oregon's Sunriver Resort to Host Three PGA of America Member Championships in 2024

The PGA of America announced on Sept. 14 that Sunriver (Oregon) Resort in Sunriver, Oregon, will host the PGA Cup, Women’s PGA Cup and Senior PGA Professional Championship in 2024.

The PGA Cup will take place Sept. 9-15 on Sunriver’s Meadows Course followed by the Senior PGA Professional Championship Sept. 26-29 on the Meadows and Woodlands courses. The Women’s PGA Cup will be contested Oct. 1-5 on the Meadows Course.

“The PGA of America is ecstatic to be conducting three of our marquee Member Championships at Sunriver Resort in 2024,” says PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “The PGA Cup and Women’s PGA Cup are premier international competitions while the Senior PGA Professional Championship annually features over 200 of our Association’s most talented PGA Professionals."

Sunriver Resort's Woodlands Course. (Sunriver Resort)

First played in 1973, the PGA Cup is a biennial contest between PGA Professionals from the PGA of Great Britain & Ireland and the PGA of America. The event is contested by teams of 10 players over three days, with four foursomes and four four-ball matches on each of the first two days, and 10 singles matches on the final day.

The Senior PGA Professional Championship is a four-day, 72-hole event for PGA Professionals 50 years of age and older. The low 35 finishers earn a berth in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

The Women’s PGA Cup is the preeminent international competition among women PGA Professionals. The 2022 edition featured women PGA Professionals from six PGA Associations — Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, South Africa, Sweden and the United States. The Women’s PGA Cup is conducted as a 54-hole, stroke-play event, with each team’s lowest three scores counted after each round. The winning country will be the team with the lowest 54-hole aggregate total.

“We’re excited to welcome back the PGA of America by hosting the 2024 PGA Cup, Sr. PGA Professional Championship and Women’s PGA Cup,” says Josh Willis, Sunriver Resort's PGA Director of Operations. “The opportunity to partner with the PGA for a fifth time by hosting these three consecutive Championships is an honor. We’re confident that the Meadows will provide a challenging test for both the USA and International PGA Cup teams, and the Meadows and Woodlands courses will provide an equally challenging test for our country’s best Sr. PGA Professionals.”

One of the country’s most scenic golf destinations, Sunriver has previously hosted four PGA of America Member Championships, including the 50th PGA Professional Championship in 2017.

The Meadows Course, designed by architect John Fought, features seven holes that border the Sun River while the course pays tribute to the great American golf courses from the 1920’s and 30’s. Meadows has hosted numerous USGA and NCAA championships including the NCAA Men’s Division 1 Championship.

The Woodlands Course was designed by renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. and features dense forests of ponderosa and lodgepole pine, prominent lava rock formations and an abundance of water.