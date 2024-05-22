Meet the PGA of America Members Playing in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

The 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is back in Benton Harbor, Michigan, for an historic sixth time at Harbor Shores Golf Club.

In the field alongside some of senior golf's most recognizable names is the Corebridge Financial Team, composed of 40 PGA of America Golf Professionals that include the top finishers from the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship.



The team is led by Bob Sowards (pictured above) the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Champion, who's making his fifth start in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Here's a little bit about Sowards and the other 39 players teeing it up this week at Harbor Shores!

Don Berry, PGA

Club/Facility: Edinburgh USA Golf Club, Brooklyn Park, Minn.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 6th

Minnesota PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at Edinburgh USA Golf Club…Finished T-7 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a berth on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Has competed in five KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships, with his best finish a T-35th in 2013…Inducted into the Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame in 2009…2002 PGA Professional Player of the Year…Winner, 2023 Minnesota PGA Match Play Championship; 2022 Minnesota PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2020, ’16, ’15, ‘14 Minnesota PGA Senior Professional Championship…10-time winner of the Minnesota PGA Professional Championship…16-time Minnesota PGA Player of the Year and 10-time Minnesota PGA Senior Player of the Year…Seven-time winner of the Minnesota PGA Senior Open…Started playing golf at age 8 when his grandfather introduced him to the game…Born in the Panama Canal Zone as his dad was stationed there in the U.S. Army, and grew up playing hockey, baseball and golf.

Greg Bisconti, PGA

Club/Facility: The Saint Andrew's Golf Club, Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Metropolitan PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at The Saint Andrews Golf Club…Finished T-26 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Has competed in three PGA Championships (2006, '07, '09)...Won PGA Low Club Professional honors at the 2009 PGA Championship, finishing 74th at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota...Winner, 2020 Hoffhine Memorial; 2020 Woodstock Open; 2013 Westchester PGA Championship; 2012 Metropolitan Team Championship; 2011 Westchester Open; 2011, '07 Metropolitan PGA Professional Championship; 2009 Treiber Memorial Champion; 2000 Metropolitan PGA Assistant Championship...Winner, 2023 Metropolitan PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2013, '12, '09, '08, '07, '01, '99, Metropolitan PGA Assistant Player of the Year; 2009 Metropolitan PGA Player of the Year; 2011 Metropolitan PGA Assistant Professional of the Year; 2012 Met PGA Player Development Award; 2014 Metropolitan PGA Patriot Award...Played college golf at St. John's University where he lettered all four years.

Eric Bogar, PGA

Club/Facility: Golfcrest Country Club, Pearland, Texas

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 2nd

Southern Texas PGA Section

PGA Assistant Professional at Golfcrest Country Club...Finished T-13 at the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…Winner, 2022 Senior Series Tour Championship; 2017 Southern Texas PGA Match Play Championship; Southern Texas PGA Callaway Tradition Championship; 2018 Southern Texas PGA US Foods Spring Classic...3-time Southern Texas PGA Section Assistants Champion...Runner-up, 2021 Energy Transfer Texas Senior Open; 2021 Tax Communications Championship; 2011 Southern Texas PGA Section Professional Championship.



Craig Bowden, PGA

Club/Facility: PGA of America Life Member, Bloomington, Ind.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 4th

Indiana PGA Section

PGA Life Member…Finished T-13 at the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Earned his PGA TOUR card in 1997, 2000, 2004-2007, and 2010...Played a total of 152 events on the PGA TOUR making the cut in 54 of them and had two top-10 finishes...Finished T-9 in the 2007 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee and T-9 in the 2004 FedEx St. Jude Classic...Played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 1996, 1999-2003, 2006, 2008 & '09, 2011 & '12...Totaled 310 events making 173 cuts (had 35 top-10 finishes, winning 3 times…Winner, 1994 and '95 Indiana Open...Played in seven majors with five U.S. Opens, best finish T-50th in 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage, and two PGA Championship starts: 2019 (Bethpage Black), 2018 (Bellerive)...Member of the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame...Winner, 2022 and '19 Indiana PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2022 Indiana PGA Senior Open; 2017 and '15 Indiana PGA Professional Championship; 2017 and '14 Indiana Open Championship.

Jeff Brehaut, PGA

Club/Facility: PGA of America Life Member, Park City, Utah

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Utah PGA Section

PGA Life Member...Finished T-4 at the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team...Winner, 2022 Utah Senior Open; 2018 Northern California PGA Professional Championship; 2016 Northern California PGA Senior Open...2004 PGA Tour Q School Finals Champion...Runner-up, 2022 and '21 Utah PGA Senior PGA Professional Championship...Played on the PGA TOUR between 1999-2007, playing in 229 events making 118 cuts with 12 top-ten finishes...His best finish was 3rd at the 2005 International, he was 13 points back of winner Retief Goosen...2005 was also his best year on TOUR, in 23 starts made 13 cuts with five, top-ten finishes...He finished one other year in the top-125...Played on the Korn Ferry Tour from 1993-98, then again between 2008-11...In 274 starts made 157 cuts with 26 top-ten finishes...Won the 1995 Inland Empire Open and 1997 Mississippi Gulf Coast Open...Beginning in 2013 has played part-time on the Champions Tour, has played in 25 events and made 21 of 25 cuts...He now spends most of his time focusing on his teaching and takes great pride in the development of his Professional students, juniors, and amateurs of all levels.



Jason Caron, PGA

Club/Facility: Mill River Club, Oyster Bay, N.Y.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Metropolitan PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at Mill River Club…Finished T-32 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to secure a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Has competed in two PGA Championships (2020, '19)...Winner, 2023 Metropolitan PGA Team Championship (with wife, Liz); 2020 PGA Professional Player of the Year; 2020 Metropolitan PGA Professional Championship; 2020 Metropolitan PGA Player of the Year; 2020 Long Island Open; 2017 and '20 PGA Stroke Play Championship...PGA TOUR Member in 2000 and 2003...Has played in 65 PGA TOUR events...Best finish was T-15 at the 2003 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am...Finished T30 at the 2002 U.S. Open...Played in 168 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 99 cuts with 20 top-ten finishes...Made PGA Cup debut in 2019, going 2-2-0, including a singles victory to help the U.S. Team stage a stunning comeback victory at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas...Played collegiately at Charleston Southern University and was inducted into the Buccaneers Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jim Carter, PGA

Club/Facility: PGA of America Life Member, Scottsdale, Ariz.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Southwest PGA Section

PGA Life Member…T-20 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Runner-up in the 2015 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2020 Arizona Senior Open Championship…Played in 461 events on the PGA TOUR with 269 made cuts, 26 top-10 finishes and one win (2000 Tucson Open)…Has competed in 76 PGA TOUR Champions events, making 71 cuts…Also played on the Korn Ferry Tour…Posted 15 top-10 finishes in 99 events including winning the 1994 New Mexico Charity Classic…Winner, 1989, ’96 Arizona Open...As a walk-on at Arizona State University, went on to win the 1983 NCAA Championship and was a two-time All-American...Winner, 1981, '84 Arizona State Amateur...Inducted in 1995 into the ASU Sports Hall of Fame.

Paul Claxton, PGA

Club/Facility: Richmond Hill (Ga.) Golf Club

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 6th

Georgia PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at Richmond Hill Golf Club…T-26 finish in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a berth on the Corebridge Financial Team…Winner, 2021 Senior PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club; 2020 and '21 Georgia Senior Open; Member of the PGA TOUR in 1997, 2002, 2005, and 2008...Played in 108 PGA TOUR events making 42 cuts with 8 T-25th finishes...Played in the 2017 PGA Championship and five KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships...Best finish: 12th at the 1997 CVS Charity Classic & T-15th in the 2005 Valero Texas Open; Finished T-3rd in the 2017 PGA Professional Championship and earned a berth on the 2017 U.S. PGA Cup Team...Competed in at least one Korn Ferry Tour event every year from 1994-2014, in which he played a total of 429 career Web.Com Tour starts (made 258 cuts and had 42 T-10 finishes...Won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour: 2001 Louisiana Open, 2007 Melwood Prince George's County Open...Finished T-23rd in the 2005 U.S. Open at Pinehurst...Qualified for the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club and missed the cut...He was a two-time All-America selection at the University of Georgia...Played a full amateur schedule after graduating in 1991 and captured the 1991 Georgia State Amateur at Athens Country Club...Says it's just a coincidence that he lives in Claxton, Georgia (his family has no known relation to the founding name of the city).

Frank Esposito Jr., PGA

Club/Facility: Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, N.J.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 8th

New Jersey PGA Section

PGA Teaching Professional at Mountain Ridge Country Club…Winner, 2023, ’22, ’21, ’20, ’17, ’14 New Jersey PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2013, ’10, ’07, ’06 New Jersey PGA Player of the Year; 2023, ’21, ’13 New Jersey PGA Senior PGA Professional Championship; 2013, ’10, ’09, ’07, ’03 New Jersey PGA Professional Championship; 2014, ’07, ‘06 New Jersey PGA Match Play; 2013, ’99 New Jersey State Open; 2022, ’18, ’17, ’14 New Jersey Senior Open; 2017 and ’14 Senior PGA Professional Championship, becoming the sixth player to win the Championship multiple times; 2018 PGA Stroke Play Championship…Inducted into the New Jersey PGA Hall of Fame in 2010…Played in two PGA Championships (2014, ’08)…Played in seven KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships, finished T-39th in 2014…Has played 23 PGA Tour Champions events, making 14 cuts…Played in 12 events in 2015 with one top 10, T-7 at Boeing Classic…Played college golf at Rutgers, earning honorable mention All-American honors in 1984-85…Has competed professionally for nearly 40 years.

Ray Franz, PGA

Club/Facility: Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 2nd

New Jersey PGA Section

PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Daniel Island Club…Finished T-11 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a place on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2023, ’22 Carolinas PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2022 Carolinas Senior PGA Professional Championship; 2022 Carolinas Senior Open; 2022 North Carolina Senior Open; 2020 Carolinas PGA Assistant Professional Championship; 2019 Carolinas PGA Players Championship; 2013 Carolinas Open…Competed on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2000, playing in 11 events…Played college golf at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Greg Gregory, PGA

Club/Facility: Southern Oaks Golf Club, Burleson, Texas

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Northern Texas PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at Southern Oaks Golf Club…Finished T-13 at the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2018 Northern Texas PGA Professional Championship; 2018 Northern Texas PGA Match Play Championship; 2017, '18, '20 Northern Texas PGA Section/Metro Chapter Championship; 2011, 2014 & 2015 Northern Texas PGA Section/Western Chapter Championship; 2016 Northern Texas PGA Section/Eastern Championship; 2016 & '18 Northern Texas PGA Match Play Championship...Qualified for and played in the 1999 U.S. Open, which was the 99th edition of that major, in 2017, at Quail Hollow, competed in the 99th edition of the PGA Championship, completing a long journey back to the world golf stage that was interrupted by being a single father...took odd jobs in the Fort Worth area, and was a sales rep for five years with Dreyer's/Edy's Ice Cream before deciding to make his mark as a PGA of America Golf Professional...Says the highlight of his golf career was recording a 59 in the final round of the 1995 Forth Worth City Championship at Meadowbrook Golf Course (with his father caddying, Gregory rallied from a five-stroke deficit to win by five strokes; finished the 54-hole event with rounds of 67-66-59)...Competed on the Web.com Tour in 2000, 2002 & 2003, playing a total of 57 events and tallying a trio of top-10 finishes (best T-5th, 2000 Permian Basin)...2011, '13, '14, '15 Northern Texas PGA Section Assistant Player of the Year...Born David Allen Gregory, but was nicknamed by his mother, "Greg," since his father carries the same name.

Jeff Hart, PGA

Club/Facility: PGA of America Life Member, Solana Beach, Calif.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 8th

Southern California PGA Section

PGA Life Member…Finished T-13 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a position on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Made his PGA Championship debut in 2020 at TPC Harding Park (was the only PGA Club Professional from the state of California)...Made 181 career starts on the PGA TOUR from 1985-2005 (best performance: T-4 at the 1988 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic) and joined the PGA TOUR Champions in 2010 (best performance: T-3 at the 2015 Regions Tradition)...Winner, 2000 Steamtown Classic on Korn Ferry Tour (posted a 68 on Sunday to win by one over Ian Leggatt); 2019 Southern California PGA Section Professional Championship; 1979 Southern California Amateur Championship... Played college golf at the University of Southern California from 1978-81 and was a two-time All-Pac 10 selection.

Scott Hebert, PGA

Club/Facility: Traverse City (Mich.) Golf & Country Club

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 2nd

Michigan PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at Traverse City Golf & Country Club...Played in five PGA Championships, 2007, '08, '09, '10 & '17...Winner, 2023 Michigan Senior Open; 2020 Senior PGA Professional Championship; 2020 Michigan PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2019, '17 Michigan PGA Match Play Championship; 2019 Senior PGA Professional Championship, becoming one of four to win both a PGA Professional and a Senior PGA Professional Championship in a career (joined by Steve Schneiter, Bob Sowards, and Omar Uresti); 2008 PGA Professional Championship; 2006, '02, '01, '00, '99, '97 Michigan Open, which tied him with PGA Hall of Famer and Michigan legend Al Watrous; 2016, '14, '12, '11, '09, '08, '07, '06 Michigan PGA Professional Championship; 1998 Chicago Open, 1998 Michigan PGA Assistants Championship...11-time Michigan PGA Player of the Year (2006, '07, '08, '09, '10, '14, '16, '17, '18, '19, '20)...Member of the 2009 U.S. PGA Cup Team, finishing 5-0-0...Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member...Though his surname spelling is the same, he is no relation to Lionel and Jay Hebert, who won the respective 1957 and 1960 PGA Championship...During the third round of the 2011 PGA Professional Championship, he recorded his seventh career hole-in-one, coming on the 16th hole at Hershey Country Club's East Course in Hershey, Pa...Competed in the 2021 PGA Professional Championship just months after undergoing 6.5 hours of surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve in his heart on Dec. 5, 2020...Surgery was performed in Traverse City and Mar. 5 was the target date for his first opportunity to begin short and monitored activity.

Gregory Hiller, PGA

Club/Facility: TPC San Antonio (Texas)

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Southern Texas PGA Section

PGA Director of Instruction at TPC San Antonio…Finished T-26 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…T-2 finish in the 2023 Southern Texas Senior PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2012 Southern Texas PGA Assistants Championship, 2010 Southern Texas PGA Section Callaway Golf Tradition Championship…Played in the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields...Played college golf at North Dakota State University and Texas Lutheran University…Active with PGA HOPE.

Jason Hrynkiw, PGA

Club/Facility: PGA of America Life Member, Ormond Beach, Fla.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

North Florida PGA Section

PGA Life Member…Finished T-38 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship and T-5 in the 2023 North Florida PGA Senior Professional Championship…T-4 in the 2022 North Florida PGA Senior Professional Championship.

David Hutsell, PGA

Club/Facility: Baltimore Country Club, Timonium, Md.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 2nd

Middle Atlantic PGA Section

PGA Lead Instructor at Baltimore Country Club...Played in the 2011 and '10 PGA Championships...Finished T-26 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a place on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship...Winner, 2022 Middle Atlantic PGA Senior Championship; 2011 PGA Professional Player of the Year; 2011 PGA Professional Championship, becoming the third Middle Atlantic PGA Member to capture the national title...Won a three-way playoff on the second extra hole at Hershey (Pa.) Country Club's East Course; 2015, '11, '10 Middle Atlantic PGA Section Championship; 2015, '11, '10 Middle Atlantic PGA Player of the Year; 2011 Maryland State Open...Member of the victorious 2011 United States PGA Cup Team...In 2012, Became just the second reigning PGA Professional Champion to compete in the Japan PGA Championship...Has played in 10 PGA TOUR events...T-70 at the 2002 PGA TOUR Booz Allen Championship...T-72, 2002 Nationwide Tour Virginia Beach Open...Medalist at 2000 U.S. Open Local Qualifying Tournament...Was a right-handed state champion high school pitcher at Havre de Grace, Md.; and later played third base, first base, and pitched short relief for Towson University...Underwent corrective surgery on his right elbow that ended a baseball career, and he moved into golf...Has waged a battle against cancer for the past several years...Coached by PGA Master Professional Don Trahan...PGA HOPE certified.

Ed Kirby, PGA

Club/Facility: The Aquideck Club, Portsmouth, R.I.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 2nd

New England PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at The Aquidneck Club…Head Men’s Golf Coach at Roger Williams University…Named CCC Coach of the Year in 2023…Winner, 2023, ’22, ’21 New England PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2013 New England PGA Senior PGA Championship; 2012 New England PGA Championship; 2012 NEPGA Player of the Year; 2014 and ’12 RI PGA Chapter Champion; 2009 PGA Tournament Series No. 5; 2006 Rhode Island PGA Match Play Championship; 1989 Rhode Island Open…Finished T-64 in the 2015 PGA Professional Championship…Played in 4 U.S. Opens, making 3 cuts…Played in the 2022 U.S. Senior Open.

Chad Kurmel, PGA

Club/Facility: Michigan State University Men's Golf, East Lansing, Mich.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Michigan PGA Section

Assistant Men’s Golf Coach at Michigan State University…T-20 finish in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…T-4 in the 2023 Michigan Senior PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2020 & '16 Michigan PGA Section/Western Chapter Championship; 2012 South Florida PGA Section Champion, 2007 Southeast Chapter of the South Florida PGA Section Player of the Year…Played in the PGA TOUR's 2007 Honda Classic and the 2013 Puerto Rico Open... Played college golf at Division I Southeastern Louisiana University…Named assistant coach for the MSU men’s golf program in July 2022 following four years as a volunteer assistant while working as the director of instruction at the Spartan Golf Academy.

David Ladd, PGA

Club/Facility: Champions Club at Summerfield, Stuart, Fla.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

South Florida PGA Section

PGA General Manager at Champions Club at Summerfield…Finished T-13 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to clinch a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Making his KASR PGA Championship debut…T-2 finish in the 2023 South Florida PGA Senior Section Championship…Winner, 2013 South Florida PGA Assistant Championship…Competed on several mini-tours: Gateway Tour, Golden Bear Tour and South Florida Tour…Qualified to play in the 2013 U.S. Senior Open.

Brad Lanning, PGA

Club/Facility: Rise Up Golf Consulting, Hortonville, Wis.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

South Florida PGA Section

Making his first career start in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Runner-up, 2022 Wisconsin State Senior Open; 2022 Wisconsin Senior PGA Professional Championship… Played in the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship…Previously coached college golf including three years as head coach at Loyola Marymount and several seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Oregon…Played college golf at Stanford where he helped the Cardinal win the 1994 NCAA Championship…Spent six years playing professionally on the Hooters, South American and Canadian PGA tours.

Brad Lardon, PGA

PGA Professional Brad Lardon makes his putt on the 10th hole during the first round for the 80th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship held at Oak Hill Country Club on May 23, 2019 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

Club/Facility: The Club at Las Campanas, Santa Fe, N.M.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 6th

Sun Country PGA Section

PGA Director of Golf at The Club at Las Campanas…Making his sixth KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship start (2016-19, ’23, ’24)…Earned his way into three PGA Championships following top-20 finishes in the PGA Professional Championship in 2007 (T-16), 2011 (T-5), and 2016 (T-13)…Finished T-13 at the 2022 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2023, ’22, ‘16 Sun Country PGA Professional Championship; 2022, '20, '19, '18, '17 Sun Country Senior PGA Professional Championship; 2023, ‘22, '21, '18 Senior New Mexico Open; Six-time Sun Country Senior PGA Player of the Year (2018-23); 2019 Sun Country PGA Professional of the Year; 2016 Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year; 2018 Sun Country PGA Bill Strausbaugh Award; 2017 Sun Country PGA Teacher of the Year Award; 2010, '06 Southern Texas PGA Professional Championship; 2016, '13, '12 Southern Texas PGA Match Play Championship; 2013, '07 Southern Texas PGA Player of the Year; 1996, '95 Texas State Open…Secured the winning point for the U.S. Team in the 2011 PGA Cup…Competed on the PGA TOUR in 1991, 1994, and from 2002-05…Has appeared in 106 career TOUR events, including 14 Major championships…Finished T-58 at the 2002 U.S. Open…Played college golf at Rice University...First and only Rice graduate to ever play on the PGA TOUR...Inducted into the Rice Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021...During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he launched his 'PGA Pros for PGA Pros' program, conducting half-hour virtual golf coaching sessions and donating 100 percent of the proceeds to PGA Professionals that had lost their jobs due to the pandemic...Also, a competitive table tennis player, having appeared in two U.S. Opens in the sport and previously being ranked in top five in the U.S. for boys under 13…Named to Golf Digest’s Best Teachers in Every State for 2024-25 list.

Ryan Malby, PGA

Club/Facility: PGA of America Life Member, Kalispell, Mont.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Pacific Northwest PGA Section

PGA Life Member…Finished T-32 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a berth on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2023, ’22 Senior Oregon Open; 1998, 2000, '05, '09, '10, '13 Lake City Open; 2006 Pacific Northwest PGA Professional Championship; 2014 Northwest Assistant Championship; 2005 Montana Open...Named Western Montana Chapter PGA Player of the Year 20 times and 19 straight years 1998, and (2000-2018)...played collegiate golf at the University of Idaho.

Sean McCarty, PGA

Club/Facility: Brown Deer Golf Club, Coralville, Iowa

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Iowa PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at Brown Deer Golf Club…Finished T-26 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to make the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Appeared in the 2018 and 2022 PGA Championships...Helped the U.S. Team win the 2019 PGA Cup...12-time Iowa PGA Section Player of the Year (2007-09, 2013-15, 2017-22)...Six-time Iowa PGA Section Assistant of the Year (1999, 2002-06)...Winner, 2021, '12 Iowa PGA Professional Championship...Winner, 2022, '21, '20, '19, '17, '10, '05, '01 Iowa PGA Section Match Play Championship...Winner, 2023, ’13, '08, '05, '97 Iowa Open...Winner of more than 100 Iowa PGA Section championships...Also competed in the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields, Illinois...Posted 69s in the second round of both the 2018 PGA Championship and the 2003 U.S. Open...Has also played in over a dozen Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR events over the past two decades...Inducted into the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame in 2019...Member of the 1992 Big Ten Conference Championship team at the University of Iowa, the lone men's golf conference title team in school history...Named a collegiate golf All-American in 1995 alongside Stewart Cink (Georgia Tech) and Tiger Woods (Stanford)...Two-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree won four individual collegiate tournaments and led the Hawkeyes to eight-team tournament titles...Became the first golfer inducted into the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016...Competed in the 1988 Junior PGA Championship...Three-time Iowa State high school individual and team champion at West Branch High School...Previously coached the golf team at Liberty High School in Iowa City.

Todd McCorkle, PGA

Club/Facility: PGA of America Life Member, Fort Worth, Texas

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 4th

Northern Texas PGA Section

PGA Life Member…Playing in his fourth KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Made the cut in the 2015 and ’14 editions…Finished T-38 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 2021, ’19, ’18, ’15, ’14, ‘13 Alabama-NW Florida PGA Senior Championship; 2018, ’17, ’14 Alabama-NW Florida PGA Professional Championship; 2017, ’15 Section Assistant Championship…Highly successful stint as a collegiate coach as he guided two NCAA Championship teams, along with six conferences and two regional championship teams...Joined the late Richard Quick (Texas and Stanford women's swimming/diving, 1988-89) as the only coaches in Division I to lead two different schools - the University of Arizona (2000) and the University of Georgia (2001) women's teams - to NCAA titles in successive years...Once caddied on the PGA TOUR for Russ Cochran...Competed in 2015, 2016 and 2018 U.S.Senior Opens, finishing 29th in 2016...Once qualified for 11 consecutive PGA Member Championships (Assistant, Regular, and Senior).

Dave McNabb, PGA

Club/Facility: Applebrook Golf Club, Malvern, Pa.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 6th

Philadelphia PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at Applebrook Golf Club…Finished T-20 at the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…Posted a T-63 result in the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, made the first hole-in-one in Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco history (hole 8 - 7 iron -161-yard hole) during the 2023 KASR PGA Championship…Runner-up in the 2017 PGA Professional Championship, losing a two-hole playoff….Also finished in the top 20 at the PGA Professional Championship in 2013 (T-9) and 2014 (T-12)...Earned spots in the PGA Championship in 2013, '14, and '17...Played in five KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships (2017, '19, '21, ’22, ‘23)...Played in the 2017 and '22 U.S. Senior Opens...Member of the 2017 U.S. PGA Cup Team...Played in the Senior PGA Professional Championship in 2023 (T-20), 2022 (T-26), 2021 (T-14), 2020 (T-16), 2018 (T-11), and 2016 (T-28)...Winner, 2021 Philadelphia PGA Skee Riegel Senior Open; 2021, '18 Philadelphia PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2015 Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship; 2018, '13 Callaway TPD Championship; 2012, '05 Delaware State Open; 2016, '05, '04, '97 Philadelphia PGA Section Head Professional Championships; 2013 Philadelphia PGA Golf Professional of the Year; 2021, '20, '18 Philadelphia PGA Senior Player of the Year...Held top Philadelphia PGA Section DeBaufre Scoring Average in 2016 (70.90)...Led Philadelphia PGA Section Senior Scoring Average in 2016 (70.90) and 2021 (70.93)...Did not play competitive golf from a young age, including high school and college...In 1993, he left his hometown Mount Clemens, Michigan, and moved to Delaware, where he began his career in the golf profession...A nine-year member of the Philadelphia PGA Board of Directors.

Alan Morin, PGA

Club/Facility: The Club at Ibis, West Palm Beach, Fla.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 4th

South Florida PGA Section

PGA Assistant Golf Professional at The Club At Ibis...11-time South Florida PGA Player of the Year...Three-time South Florida PGA Section Senior Player of the Year...Has competed in eight major championships, including six PGA Championships (2002, '03, '05, '08, '12, '15) and the 1998 and '03 U.S. Opens...Played in three KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships, and is set to return for the 2024 edition at Harbor Shores...Member of the 2003 and '15 U.S. PGA Cup Team...Has played in 12 Honda Classics (now Cognizant Classic) and made the cut three times (2003, '07, '08)...Has competed in 18 other PGA TOUR events, including the aforementioned eight majors...Winner, 2016, '15, '10, '08, '02 South Florida PGA Section Championship; 2022 South Florida PGA Section Senior Professional Championship; 2016 South Florida PGA Section Assistant Championship...Member of the South Florida PGA Hall of Fame...Played three years for the Ferris State University golf team and was part of the school's PGA Golf Management Program.

Rick Morton, PGA

Club/Facility: Rock Creek Golf & Country Club, Jacksonville, N.C.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 4th

Carolinas PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at Rock Creek Golf Club…Finished T-32 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to clinch a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Winner, 2019 Carolinas Open; 2019 Carolinas Senior PGA Professional Championship; 2019 Carolinas PGA Senior Clash; 1988, '97 North Carolina Open; 1989 Low Country Open Championship; 1991 Carolinas PGA Match Play Championship; 1982 Carolinas PGA Assistant Professional Championship; 1985, '87, '91 Carolinas Open Pro-Pro Team Championship; and the 2013 Old North State Carolinas PGA Senior Open…Finished T-21 in the 2017 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Competed in the Tar Heel Cup Matches in 1995, '97, '98 (competition involves top eight PGA Professionals against the top eight amateurs from North Carolina).

Birk Nelson, PGA

Club/Facility: Orange Whip Golf & Fitness, Eugene, Ore.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Pacific Northwest PGA Section

PGA Golf Instructor with Orange Whip Golf & Fitness…Making his KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship debut…Finished T-38 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship…Winner, 1995 Pacific Coast Amateur and Pacific Northwest Golf Association Championship…Played college golf at Oregon State University where he earned Division I All-American honors.

Rod Perry, PGA

Club/Facility: Crane Lake Golf & Country Club, Port Orange, Fla.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

North Florida PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at Crane Lakes Golf & Country Club…Competing in his first KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Recently played in his 16th PGA Professional Championship, including every edition since 2009…Won the 2013 PGA Professional Championship at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon, becoming the first left-hander and the first graduate of a PGA Golf Management University program (Mississippi State) to claim the title...Also has five other top-10 finishes at the PGA Professional Championship (T-2 in 2012, T-5 in 2014, T-4 in 2016, 8 in 2017, T-6 in 2019)...Played in seven PGA Championships, with his most-recent entry coming in 2020 at TPC Harding Park...Winner, 2013, '12 National PGA Professional Player of the Year...Winner, 2021, '20, '19, '18 North Florida PGA Section Professional Championship; 2020, '18 North Florida PGA Section Match Play Championship...Member of the 2013 and 2015 U.S. PGA Cup Teams...Winner of 13 North Florida PGA Player of the Year awards, including 10 straight from 2009-18...Six-time North Florida Section PGA Professional Champion...Nine-time North Florida PGA Match Play Champion…Was a football placekicker in high school before devoting his athletic career to golf...He is right-handed in everything, but elected to try playing golf left-handed at age 11...He was brought into golf by his late maternal grandfather, Joe Morrison, who introduced him to Slugger White, former PGA Tour vice president of rules and competitions, who helped mentor Perry...Attended the University of North Florida before transferring to Mississippi State University, where he graduated from the PGA Golf Management University Program in 1996...Has also served as a PGA Jr. League captain, and he has begun to share his love of the game with his children...Coached his son, Carson, in the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National in April 2023.

Tracy Phillips, PGA

Club/Facility: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Okla.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 5th

South Central PGA Section

PGA Director of Instruction at Cedar Ridge Country Club…Finished T-8 in the PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2024 PGA Championship, his first PGA Championship appearance…Was the low PGA Professional and finished T-17 overall in the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores...Also made the cut at the 2023 and 2014 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships...Winner, 2020 South Central PGA Section Match Play Championship; 2014 South Central PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2015 South Central PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2013, '11 South Central PGA Section Championship; 2011 South Central PGA Section Player of the Year; 2015, '14 South Central PGA Section Senior Player of the Year; 2013 South Central PGA Section Teacher of the Year; 1980 Junior PGA Championship after finishing as the runner-up in 1979...Was Golf Digest's No.1-ranked junior golfer of 1979, then found instant success at Oklahoma State in 1981 by winning his first-ever college tournament...Was also a Second Team All-American in college...His dad, Buddy Phillips, was a PGA legend in Tulsa and worked for 40 years as the Head Professional at Cedar Ridge Country Club, where Tracy now works...His mother went into labor with him while watching his father play at Artesia Country Club in New Mexico...Spent three years caddying for Kelli Kuehne on the LPGA Tour.

Chad Proehl, PGA

Club/Facility: Sugar Creek Golf Course, Waukee, Iowa

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 5th

Iowa PGA Section

PGA Teaching Professional at Sugar Creek Golf Course…Registered a T-13 finish at the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…Has played in three KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships, highlighted by a T-52 finish in 2019...Has played in the last six Senior PGA Professional Championships, never finishing lower than T-29 and highlighted by a T-10 finish in 2022 and a T-11 in 2020...Winner, 2023, ’22, '20, '19 Iowa PGA Section Senior Professional Championship; 2021 Iowa PGA Section Senior Match Play Championship; 2020, '17, '10 Iowa PGA Professional Championship; 2015, '09 Iowa PGA Match Play Championship; 2016, '12, '10 Iowa PGA Section Player of the Year; 2023, ’21, '19, '18 Iowa PGA Section Senior Player of the Year; 2024 PGA Winter Championships - Quarter Century Championship…He made his PGA TOUR Champions debut in the 2018 Principal Charity Classic...A four-time competitor in the John Deere Classic (2008, '11, '12, '18)...While playing at Grand View University, he was a 1990 NAIA All-American, 1990 National Champion and a two-time District NAIA Champion...Won the Iowa High School Golf Championship as a junior in 1985...Inducted into the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame in 2021...Has volunteered with the Iowa PGA Jr. League.

Jake Reeves, PGA

Club/Facility: Fox Den Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Tennessee PGA Section

PGA Director of Instruction at Fox Den Country Club...Finished T-2 at 2023 Tennessee PGA Professional Championship...Winner, 2019, '16 Tennessee PGA Section Teacher of the Year; 2013, '11 Tennessee PGA Assistant Match Play Championship; 2011 Tennessee PGA Assistant Player of the Year...Played in the 2000 U.S. Open...Named to Golf Digest's list of the Best Teachers in Tennessee for 2024-25...Played collegiately at Tennessee, helping the Vols win an SEC Championship...Instructor for 10-year PGA TOUR veteran Peter Malnati and MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

Micah Rudosky, PGA

Club/Facility: Conquistador Golf Course, Cortez, Colo.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 4th

Colorado PGA Section

PGA Head Professional at Conquistador Golf Course…Playing in his fourth KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Finished T-9 in the 2007 PGA Professional Championship to earn a start at the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills...Winner, 2023, ’22, '21, '01 Colorado PGA Professional Championship; 2021 Colorado Senior PGA Professional Championship; 2001 Colorado PGA Section Player of the Year; 1996 Colorado PGA Section Associate Player of the Year; 2011 Navajo Trail Open...Played golf collegiately at Scottsdale Community College.

Robert Russell, PGA

Club/Facility: Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate, Overland Park, Kan.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Midwest PGA Section

PGA Head Golf Professional at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate…Finished T-38 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…Made his fourth straight start in the PGA Professional Championship in April...Winner, 2022, '21, '20 Midwest PGA Professional Championship; 2023, '21, '18 Midwest PGA Section Match Play Championship; 2023, '22, '21, '18, '17 Midwest PGA Section Player of the Year...Participated in the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort (No. 2)...Played college golf at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and was a two-time All-American...Before UMKC, he won the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship while attending Kansas City Community College...Inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and UMKC's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

Steve Schneiter, PGA

Club/Facility: Schneiter's Pebblebrook, Sandy, Utah

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 6th

Utah PGA Section

PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Schneiter's Pebblebrook..Has earned spots in 12 PGA Championships, the most among those qualifying as PGA of America Golf Professionals, including the 2014 and 1996 editions held at 2024 host Valhalla Golf Club...Finished T-40 as the low club professional at the 2005 PGA Championship...First PGA Member to win both the PGA Professional Championship (1995) and the Senior PGA Professional Championship (2016)...Finished T-2 at the 1997 and 2009 PGA Professional Championships and finished in sole second place in 2003...Set to appear in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship after previously appearing in the 2023, '17, '16, '15 and '14 editions...Winner, 2022, '18, '14 Utah PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2019, '17 Utah PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2008 Utah PGA Professional Championship; 2008, '04, '99, '93 Utah PGA Section Championship; 1997 Utah PGA Section Player of The Year; 2017, '16, '15, '14 Utah PGA Section Senior Player of the Year...Inducted into the Utah Golf Hall of Fame in 2020...Enjoyed a successful amateur career, winning the Utah State Amateur, earning All-America honors at BYU and finishing eighth in the NCAA Championship...Grandson of the late George Schneiter Sr., a member of the PGA of America Hall of Fame who served as PGA Tournament Manager for the former Tournament Players Division, a forerunner of the PGA TOUR…His father, George Jr., was a PGA of America Golf Professional that played in the 1967 PGA Championship at Columbine Country Club...Brothers, Gary and Jon, are also PGA of America Members.

Jeff Schmid, PGA

Club/Facility: Brown Deer Golf Club, Coralville, Iowa

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 4th

Iowa PGA Section

PGA Teaching Professional at Brown Deer Golf Club...Played in the 2023, '21 and '19 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships, making the cut in 2023 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco...In May 2019, spent back-to-back weeks playing in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill...Finished T-33 in the 2022 U.S. Senior Open...Winner, 2021 Iowa PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2020 Iowa PGA Match Play Championship; 2020 Iowa PGA Senior Match Play Championship…Former assistant men's golf coach at the University of Iowa...Played in multiple tours from 1991-2008...Competed collegiately at the University of Iowa, where he was a team captain.

Rob Sedorcek, PGA

Club/Facility: Fremont Hills Country Club, Nixa, Mo.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 3rd

Midwest PGA Section

PGA Director of Instruction at Fremont Hills Country Club...Set to appear in the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship after previously playing in the 2016 and 2018 editions...Winner, 2023 Gateway PGA Senior Player of the Year; 2022, '11 Gateway PGA Teacher of the Year; 2018 Gateway PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2001, '00 Gateway PGA Assistant Professional Championship; 2001, '00 Gateway PGA Match Play Championship; 1995 Gateway PGA Professional Championship; 1991 Midwest PGA Match Play Championship; 1998 Gateway PGA Section Assistant Professional of the Year...Named to Golf Digest's list of the top teachers in Missouri for 2024-25...Played collegiately at Kansas State and later returned to serve as head coach of the Wildcats program from 1986-88.

Mick Smith, PGA

Club/Facility: Mick Smith Golf, Summit, Wis.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 1st

Wisconsin PGA Section

PGA Director of Instruction at Mick Smith Golf…Set to play in his first KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2024...Winner, 2023 Wisconsin PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2023 Wisconsin PGA Senior Match Play Championship; 2022 Wisconsin PGA Section Match Play Championship; 2021, '20 Wisconsin PGA Section Professional Championship; 2021 Wisconsin PGA Section Player of the Year; 2018 Wisconsin PGA Assistants Professional Championship; 2018 Wisconsin PGA Section Assistant Player of the Year; 2013 Illinois PGA Section Assistant Championship; 2014 Illinois PGA Section Assistant Player of the Year...Played collegiately at Division II Columbus State in Georgia...Was once a top-ranked amateur in his native Australia (was a member of the New South Wales State Team).

Bob Sowards, PGA

Club/Facility: Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Dublin, Ohio

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 5th

Southern Ohio PGA Section

PGA Director of Instruction at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club..Won the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club...Shot a final-round 6-under 66 to finish at 15-under 272 and win by six strokes...Became the seventh PGA of America Golf Professional to win the Senior PPC twice...He previously won the event in 2018, also at PGA Golf Club...His victory earned him a place on the Corebridge Financial Team at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship...Made the cut at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at PGA Frisco...Finished, T-5 at the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills after leading for portions of the second round (earned the second-largest payday of his professional career with $106,000)...Also played in the 2022 and '19 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships...Inducted into the Southern Ohio PGA Section Hall of Fame in 2019....Was inducted into the Glenville State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004...Made a name for himself early in life, finishing as a co-champion of the 1986 OHSAA AA state championship.

Tim Weinhart, PGA

Club/Facility: Heritage Golf Links, Tucker, Ga.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship appearance: 3rd

Georgia PGA Section

PGA Director of Instruction at Heritage Golf Links…Finished T-9 in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship…Has played in six major championships: five PGA Championships (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009) and the 2012 U.S. Open...Made the cut at both the 2022 and 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships, including finishing at T-55 as the low PGA of America Professional in 2023 at PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East...One of only four players to win the Georgia PGA Grand Slam: Georgia Open, Georgia PGA Championship, Atlanta Open, and Georgia PGA Match Play Championship...11-time winner of the Georgia PGA Player of the Year (2022, '19, '16, '15, '11, '10, '09, '05, '04, '03, '02)...Winner, 1997 Georgia PGA Assistant Player of the Year...Member of U.S. PGA Cup team in 2003...Owns more than 40 professional victories...Winner, 2019, '16, '12, '11, '09, '06 Georgia PGA Professional Championship; 2023, '20, '19 Georgia PGA Senior Professional Championship; 2012, '11, '05 Georgia PGA Match Play Championship...Winner, 2013, '10, '00 Georgia PGA Assistant Championship...Nine-time winner, Georgia PGA Gregg Wolff Award for low stroke average...Inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame in 2020...Turned professional at 19 and became one of the youngest PGA of America Members in the country at the age of 23.