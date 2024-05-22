Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

Golf & KitchenAid Are The Perfect Match

By Randy Stutzman
Published on

Every year, the best in senior golf come together for an incredibly unique major: the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
This year, Harbor Shores Golf Club, located in Benton Harbor, Michigan and the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Course on Lake Michigan, will play host to the 2024 Championship. It'll once again celebrate a family-friendly fan event that impacts the community and integrates food and golf to absolute perfection.
To celebrate the amazing partnership between KitchenAid and the PGA of America, we’ve been engaging with our fans, discussing the most important topics surrounding food and golf. Enjoy some of the best below!

