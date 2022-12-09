Michael Block Wins Playoff at Event No. 3 in PGA Tournament Series

Michael Block came within an inch of holing his approach at the 18th hole that would have won Event No. 3 of the PGA Tournament Series with a walk-off eagle.



It only delayed his celebration Friday by 20 minutes.



Block birdied the first playoff hole to beat Vince Drahman and earn the $5,000 first prize and valuable points in the PGA Professional Player of the Year award.



Block trailed Drahman by a shot when he hit an 8-iron from 151 yards into the breeze. The ball landed just short of the hole and bounced to an inch, somehow staying out of the cup.

“It was an absolute perfect knockdown 8-iron,” said Block, the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, Cal. “I have a lot of confidence in that shot. I hit the same shot with the same club to a foot (Thursday).”

The 46-year-old Block also has a lot of confidence in playoffs. He birdied the 17th hole at the Wanamaker Course at PGA Golf Club to win Friday when Drahman three-putted from near the same spot.

“I have a pretty good record in playoffs,” Block said. “My mindset is I’m going to win it.”

Drahman, the PGA Director of Instruction at Old Oakland Golf Club in Indianapolis, Ind., was left wondering what he has to do to win after losing his second consecutive playoff. He misread his eagle putt on the 17th, with the ball staying above a ridge, stopping 10 feet left of the cup. He missed his birdie try to the right.

“I hit a good drive in the playoff, but tugged a 4-iron and that left me in a spot where I misread the putt,” Drahman said. “My putt went through the valley (that moved it to the left) and Block’s chip carried the valley.”

Block shot a second 5-under 67 in a row to finish at 10-under 134 and force the playoff with Drahman (68-66-134).





Drahman has played his last four rounds in 18-under – he lipped out a playoff putt to finish tied for second in Event No. 2 Tuesday – but only has $6,267 and some extra confidence to show for his efforts.

“I’m playing some really good golf,” Drahman said. “Anytime you shoot 8- and 10-under, you can’t have too many complaints. But it stinks not to get it done.”

The victory greatly enhanced Block’s chances of winning his first PGA Professional Player of the Year title. He trailed Jesse Mueller, who he finished second to in the PGA Professional Championship, so Block decided to come to the PGA Tournament Series for the first time to earn more points.

“I’ve finished second in the Player of the Year twice, and it was because I didn’t come to the PGA Tournament Series and got passed,” Block said. “I made it a priority this time. My general manager and boss at the club said I was coming this year.

Block has finished sixth, fourth and first in the three PGA Tournament Series events before heading home Saturday. The PGA Professional of the Year race is still to be determined between Block, Mueller and Ryan Vermeer of Elkhorn, Neb.



Trevor Bensel of Villanova, Pa., shot 69 and finished third at 8-under 136. Casey Pyne (68-138) of Greenwich, Ct., who was second in Event No. 1, was fourth, a shot ahead of Vermeer (66-139) and Chad Proehl (70-139) of Urbandale, Iowa.



The PGA Tournament Series is Presented by GOLF ADVISOR. Event No. 4 starts Monday on the Ryder Course.