Monument Realty Named Title Sponsor of the PGA District at PGA Frisco

Opening May 2, the Monument Realty PGA District is a destination for the local community, families, and visitors alike. Located between the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the Home of the PGA of America, the Monument Realty PGA District will combine playability, practice and fun to grow interest and inclusion in golf. It will also offer access to shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. The Monument Realty PGA District includes: The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre putting course; The Swing, a 10-hole, lighted par-3 short course; the PGA Coaching Center, offering coaching, club fitting and fitness elements to golfers from PGA Professionals; restaurants, children's play areas, and shopping options for the public to enjoy, such as the PGA Shop, Ice House, Gimme Toys, Blue Lacy Mercantile, Vineyard Vines, Margaret's Cones & Cups and Lounge by Topgolf. The PGA of America and Omni PGA Frisco Resort have named Monument Realty as the title sponsor of the "Monument Realty PGA District" at PGA Frisco. In addition, the PGA of America has named Monument Realty as the Association's official "Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate" partner.

“The Monument Realty PGA District at PGA Frisco will serve as a must-see destination for our guests from around the world and local residents to enjoy a one-of-a-kind golf, retail and entertainment experience,” said PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price. “With our shared home base of Frisco and North Texas, this is a special opportunity for the PGA of America to partner with Monument Realty as neighbors and expand our reach in the community.”

The Monument Realty PGA District will serve as a hub for engaging events and programming held at PGA Frisco—while presenting a daily showcase for evolving the game of golf, as well as an open invitation to golfers and non-golfers alike to enjoy the destination.



“PGA Frisco is a remarkable project that we have designed and programmed with intent for local residents and travelers alike, and the Monument Realty PGA District is the heart of this experiential destination,” said Jeff Smith, VP & Managing Director of Omni PGA Frisco Resort. “Our goal has been to embody the local flavor of the area and ensure that PGA Frisco is the go-to place that residents frequent on a regular basis for gathering with friends for dinner, taking the kids for an ice cream cone at Margaret’s Cones & Cups, escaping for a staycation, and beyond. Monument Realty is a strong community partner, and we’re excited to have them join us in this milestone project.”

Monument Realty, founded by Eddie and Tiffany Burns in 2017, is a next-generation, full-service real estate brokerage based in Frisco, Texas, and headquartered at The Star, which is also the headquarters and practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys. The firm leads the Dallas-Fort Worth market with a dedication to providing unparalleled market expertise, innovative technology, exceptional agents and the highest level of customer service for homebuyers and sellers.



In addition to PGA of America and PGA Frisco, Monument Realty is the Official Real Estate Company of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Dak Prescott.



Monument Realty was named the “Best Small Company to Work For” in 2020, “Best Mid-Size Company to Work For” in 2021, and “Best Large Company to Work For” in 2022. Monument is also the only company to go back-to-back winning the “#1 Real Estate Company” in Dallas-Fort Worth People's Choice Awards. In addition, Living Magazine voted Monument Realty the “Best Realtor” for Frisco, Celina, Prosper and Plano. Monument services all areas of Dallas-Fort Worth, with seven offices to support the metropolitan's growth: Frisco, Fort Worth, Arlington, Park Cities, Flower Mound, Prosper and Rockwall. The brokerage did $2.2 billion in real estate sales in Dallas-Fort Worth during 2022.



“Monument is thrilled to continue building relationships with highly respected organizations and brands across Dallas-Fort Worth and the country, as we bring the Monument PGA District to life,” said Monument Realty Co-Founder Eddie Burns. “We are very excited to be both The Official Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate Partner of the PGA of America. Along with increasing our presence in Dallas-Fort Worth, this partnership will align with our mission to bring more people to North Texas through the love of sports and desire to own property in one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S.”

Legends, working alongside the PGA of America to drive new global partnerships, aided in the relationship with Monument Realty becoming the official “Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate” partner of the PGA and title sponsorship of the Monument Realty PGA District.