NCR Country Club to Host 2027 Junior PGA Championships

NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio, has been selected to host the Junior PGA Championships in July 2027.

The 51st edition of the Championships, one of junior golf’s major events, will feature 312 players—156 girls and 156 boys—competing concurrently in a four-day, 72-hole stroke play format.

The Junior PGA Championships are open to amateurs no older than 18 years of age on the last day of competition. All players must qualify through a PGA of America Section Championship or be granted an exemption into the field.

The Junior PGA Championships annually spotlight golf’s rising stars, with many past participants achieving stardom on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are among the past Boys division participants, while previous Girls Junior PGA Champions include Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang.

The sixth hole of NCR's South Course. (Photo courtesey of NCR Country Club).

“We are incredibly proud to take the 2027 Junior PGA Championships to one of Ohio’s iconic venues in NCR Country Club,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “As a past PGA Championship host site, NCR Country Club will provide a compelling test to the best junior golfers from across the country. We cannot wait to see the action unfold and thank the Club as well as Destination Dayton for their support.”

NCR Country Club, renowned for its exceptional golf offerings, boasts two championship courses — the North and South.

The South Course, a challenging par-71, 7,055-yard layout nestled amidst wooded and rolling terrain, has hosted numerous state, regional, and Major Championships over its nearly 70-year history. In 1969, Raymond Floyd etched his name in golfing history by capturing his first of four major titles at the PGA Championship on the South Course, edging out runner-up Gary Player by a narrow margin of one stroke.

The South Course's 14th hole. (Photo courtesy of NCR Country Club)

The North Course, a par-70, 6,828-yard prairie-style links course, presents a stern yet enjoyable challenge for golfers of all skill levels. Jim Nagle, the golf course architect, is currently engaged in a thoughtful redesign of the North Course, with a focus on restoring Dick Wilson’s classic design elements while optimizing course functionality and sustainability.

Both courses will be showcased during the 2027 Junior PGA Championships, where the girls and boys will compete across these exceptional layouts.

"As the PGA Chief Operating Officer of NCR Country Club, I am delighted to announce that we will host the 2027 Junior PGA Championships,” said Jeffrey Grant, PGA. “We are honored to partner with the PGA of America to showcase the next generation of golf talent at our world-class facility. Our team is dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for the players, their families, and supporters of junior golf. This championship will be a celebration of the sport's future, and we are thrilled to play a part in making it unforgettable."

The 2025 Junior PGA Championships will take place July 29 - August 1 at Purdue University’s Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Indiana.