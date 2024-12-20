New York’s Chris Gabriele Wins Event No. 6 in PGA Tournament Series

Chris Gabriele had to wait 28 years for his first professional win. He only had to wait another two weeks to win his second tournament.

Gabriele of West Harrison, N.Y., birdied the 15th and 16th holes Friday for a one-shot victory over Jeff Sorenson of Blaine, Minn., in Event No. 6 of the PGA Tournament Series. Gabriele shot 2-under 70 on the Wanamaker Course to finish at 6-under 138.

“Winning two weeks ago helped tremendously today,” said Gabriele, a PGA Assistant Professional at Quaker Ridge Golf Club, on winning Event No. 2 on the Dye Course earlier in the month. “It was a little different this time; I didn’t think I was in contention last time. Because I felt like I got the monkey off my back, I was able to stay calm under the pressure. Kudos to Jeff. We had a great battle out there.”

Gabriele and Sorenson started the day tied for the lead after opening 68s, but had to wait out a 75-minute fog delay. The delay didn’t bother Gabriele too much because he holed a 30-yard chip for eagle on the first hole.

Sorenson fought back, however, and had a one-shot lead over Gabriele when they headed to the 15th hole. Gabriele spun his wedge on the short par-4 back to 3 feet to tie, then made a clutch 10-foot birdie putt at No. 16 to take the lead for good.

“There was a lot of flip-flopping between us,” Gabriele said. “It was huge to make birdies on 15 and 16. I knew those were my opportunities.”

Sorenson was trying to win his second PGA Tournament Series this month. The 46-year-old said he ran out of gas on the back nine.

“This was my 16th round in 19 days and I could feel my body not cooperating as well,” Sorenson said. “I made a few iffy swings on the back nine. Last time (when he won), I finished 4-3-4. This time 5-4-4. That was the difference.”

The $5,000 first prize comes in handy for Gabriele, who got married last year and is headed to Hawaii next week for a delayed honeymoon. The winner embraced wife Caitlin, who followed him all 18 holes.

“Both of my professional wins have come after I got married,” Gabriele said. “Thanks, Cate.”

Dylan Newman (71) of New Rochelle, N.Y., won the money title for the third time since 2019 (he was second last year), finishing seventh Friday to earn $17,332 for the six-event Series. Sorenson ($14,902) was second, followed by last year’s champion, Domenico Geminiani of Italy ($12,528), Gabriele ($11,823) and Michael Balcar ($9,262) of Toledo, Ohio.

Balcar (69) finished third Friday, Geminiani (72) was T4 with Kyle Szyhowski (69) of St. Charles, Mo., and Adam Rainaud (71) of New Canaan, Conn.

Newman also won the scoring average total at 69.9, the only player at less than 70. Geminiani was second at 70.40.

“It feels great to win the money title and scoring average,” Newman said. “I got some good cash for Christmas. I just wish I would have putted better today.”

It was a celebratory day for the Newman family. Carly Newman, Dylan’s wife, made a hole-in-one on the 4th hole, using a 7-iron from 168 yards. It was her third ace in competition.

“It was great! Who doesn’t like a hole-in-one?” Carly Newman said. “I saw it hit right of the hole and it rolled about 12 feet into the hole. We saw it all.”

Said her husband: “I couldn’t make a five-footer, and she’s making a hole-in one. Unbelievable. I hit it to 1 foot on No. 6. How incredible would that have been for both of us to make a hole-in-one?”

