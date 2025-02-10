quick coaching
One Golf Tip You Can Learn From Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts
Published on
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions.
The star QB, who was awarded Super Bowl MVP for his performance, led the Eagles to a dominant performance over the Kansas Chiefs, winning 40-22. And while you probably didn't think there was a golf connection to Hurts' touchdown throws yesterday, we're happy to share that, indeed, there is.
As you watch the endless highlights of Hurts this week, take a look at his throwing motion . . . specifically his lower body and footwork. You may notice something that's awfully similar to how a proper downswing looks, too! We turned to the experts to explain more.
Joanna Coe, who's the PGA Director of Instruction at famed Merion Golf Club outside Philly and a huge Eagles fan, shares in the video below why watching Hurts can help you understand the trigger sequence for a powerful move to impact.
Check it out (even you, Chiefs fans)!