Patriot Golf Days Gears Up For Another Successful Memorial Day Weekend

Over the last 16 years, Patriot Golf Days has grown to encompass a variety of fundraising efforts that include PGA Professionals and golfers in all 50 states and 41 PGA Sections. These include rounding up green fees and donations at the counter, hosting golf tournaments and participating in Hero100 Golf Marathons. The Memorial Day weekend events have raised more than $60 million and funded more than 12,000 scholarships to help Veterans, their spouses and children. In 2022, families of first responders were added to the Folds of Honor mission.

Led by Honorary Chairman, Jack Nicklaus, and anchored by Memorial Day Weekend, PGA Professionals nationwide and Folds of Honor, a non-profit foundation that provides academic scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders, will celebrate Patriot Golf Days together. Already, more than 200,000 golfers have played rounds in support of Patriot Golf Days.

“I encourage our PGA Membership and their facilities to again support Patriot Golf Days this Memorial Day Weekend," says PGA President John Lindert, the PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). "One of my favorite ways to help is hosting and participating in a Hero100 Golf Marathon.”

Patriot Golf Days has provided tremendous support to the families of Veterans who gave their lives for our country, and we’re proud that PGA Professionals have led the way since the beginning. John Lindert, PGA of America President

“Playing golf’s most heroic round during Patriot Golf Days over Memorial Day weekend allows us to provide a life-changing education,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, PGA, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “I encourage everyone to go to patriotgolfdays.com and make a one-time donation to assist those who need and deserve our help. This could not come at a more pivotal time. Folds of Honor scholarship applications have reached a 30-percent increase, a need never before seen by our foundation. The continued enthusiasm for Patriot Golf Days is critical to our mission, and we are so thankful to everyone who is making it a success. We are grateful for this record-breaking support through the game of golf.”

Additionally, beginning in 2023, the Folds of Honor Foundation will become a significant supporter to the “PGA REACH Drive It Further Campaign” to positively impact the lives of Veterans through PGA HOPE. In coordination with the 41 PGA Sections, PGA REACH supports the promotional efforts for Patriot Golf Days to PGA Members, their facilities and consumers.

The PGA HOPE program includes a six-to-eight-week golf instruction curriculum taught by PGA Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. PGA HOPE is expected to host 11,000 Veterans across 47 states in 2023.