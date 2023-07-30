Latest
PGA Buying & Education Summit Brings Golf Industry Together for Midseason Business Event at PGA Frisco
Published on
More than 160 top and emerging golf and golf lifestyle brands will be packing sold-out exhibit spaces at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Monument Realty PGA District to meet with hundreds of influential PGA Professionals and industry buyers representing top clubs, resorts, off-course retailers and golf management companies at the PGA Buying & Education Summit in Frisco, Texas, July 31 – Aug. 2, 2023. Attendee registration remains open at PGABuyingSummit.com.
Summit days and nights are filled with valuable mid-season business opportunities as product sourcing, national level education and buying appointments take place by day, and a live fashion show, Demo Night and experiential networking events are featured at night. Participation in the PGA Show Buying & Education Summit exhibits, special events and networking programs are complimentary for PGA Professionals and golf buyers. The event is not open to the public. Registration and event details are available at PGABuyingSummit.com.
“We are pleased to continue the successful mid-season format of the PGA Buying & Education Summit and simultaneously welcome PGA Professionals and industry executives to the new Home of the PGA of America,” said PGA President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “PGA Frisco and the Omni PGA Frisco Resort have so much to offer to the industry — from advanced technologies at the Professional Development Center to exciting game and entertainment experiences of the Monument Realty PGA District and Fields Ranch golf courses, to the upscale resort accommodations at the Omni. We look forward to providing a memorable experience at the 2023 Summit.”
“The PGA Buying & Education Summit is packed with top brands and buyers who are excited for a summer buying, networking and education event at the new Home of the PGA of America,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Vice President Marc Simon. “We are very pleased with the industry response, and look forward to delivering valuable merchandising and education programs by day, and fun experiential events and networking opportunities by night, all within the exceptional new destination of PGA Frisco, the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the Monument Realty PGA District.”
Monday, July 31
- One2One VIP Buying Appointments – The three-day Summit begins on Monday, July 31, with the invitation-only One2One VIP Buying Appointments, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. VIP buyers representing top clubs, resorts, off-course retailers and golf management companies – and generating more than $200 million in retail sales – will source the newest merchandise and Spring 2024 apparel collections of select One2One vendors during preset appointments.
- PGA Education Conference – Day 1 continues with the PGA Education Conference, where attendees can participate in six PGA of America education sessions, led by top PGA Professionals, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the state-of-the-art PGA Professional Development Center. The new PGA Professional Development Center features hybrid indoor/outdoor hitting bays, simulator bays, an indoor short-game area, a putting lab, modern classrooms, and a full-size driving range. PGA Professionals can earn up to 12 PDR credits through participation in education and Summit events. Education enrollment is sold out for this year’s event.
- Welcome Reception & Live Fashion Show– The first day concludes with the Welcome Reception, open to all registered Summit attendees and taking place 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the well-appointed Ryder Cup Reception Foyer of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. The reception features the Summit’s Live Fashion Show, sponsored by RepSpark, 5:30 – 6 p.m., where the latest fashions from 15 emerging and established golf lifestyle brands will be showcased in a professional, live runway event. Hailey Hunter of NBC Sports and Golf Channel will be the fashion show host, and music by a live DJ will be played throughout the evening. Following the Live Fashion Show, attending guests can vote for the “2023 People's Choice: Best in Fashion Show” award, with the winner announced the following day.
Tuesday & Wednesday, Aug. 1-2
- Exhibits – The exhibit floor and multiple meeting rooms, open to all Summit attendees, will feature 150 top and emerging golf brands on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., in the Ryder Cup and Wanamaker Ballrooms of the resort.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- Equipment and Technology Education Programs – PGA Professionals and buyers can learn details of the latest product advancements and club fitting strategies from top companies during equipment and technology education programs on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 1 – 5 p.m., at the PGA Coaching Center, located adjacent to the resort in the Monument Realty PGA District.
- Demo Night – All attendees are invited to test the latest products and technology from 20 equipment and technology brands, 5 – 9 p.m. at the event’s Demo Night on the PGA District range and putting green. Demo Night also features a fun putting contest for attendees, 7 – 9 p.m., at The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre putting course.
After-Hours Networking, Monday & Tuesday, July 31 - Aug. 1
- Each evening of the Summit will offer PGA Professionals, buyers and vendors a chance to unwind and stay connected at the Monument Realty PGA District, including complimentary tee times on The Swing, a 10-hole, lighted par-3 short course on July 31 and Aug. 1, 7 – 10 p.m. (first-come, first-served); and access to The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre putting course. Networking opportunities continue into the night at the Ice House with six live hitting bays; Lounge by Topgolf; and additional retail and dining destinations in the expansive PGA District.
Multiple exhibitors are connecting with influential PGA Professionals and buyers through elevated participation and sponsorships including: 7Diamonds (lanyard sponsor), Dunning Golf (staff apparel), Johnston & Murphy (staff shoes), LA Golf (ball sponsor), lululemon (staff apparel), Mizzen+Main (bag sponsor), Renegade Golf (ball sponsor) and TeeTimeTees (tee sponsor).
Walk-up tours of the new Home of the PGA of America will be available on the hour to Summit attendees on Monday, July 31, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 2, 3 – 5 p.m. The Home of the PGA of America debuted in August 2022, and the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Monument Realty PGA District opened in May 2023.
The exhibitor directory, detailed event schedule, education topics and presenters and registration are available at PGABuyingSummit.com.