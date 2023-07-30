PGA Buying & Education Summit Brings Golf Industry Together for Midseason Business Event at PGA Frisco

Each evening of the Summit will offer PGA Professionals, buyers and vendors a chance to unwind and stay connected at the Monument Realty PGA District, including complimentary tee times on The Swing, a 10-hole, lighted par-3 short course on July 31 and Aug. 1, 7 – 10 p.m. (first-come, first-served); and access to The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre putting course. Networking opportunities continue into the night at the Ice House with six live hitting bays; Lounge by Topgolf; and additional retail and dining destinations in the expansive PGA District.