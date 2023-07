PGA Buying & Education Summit Brings Golf Industry Together for Midseason Business Event at PGA Frisco

The first day concludes with the Welcome Reception , open to all registered Summit attendees and taking place 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the well-appointed Ryder Cup Reception Foyer of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. The reception features the Summit’s Live Fashion Show , sponsored by RepSpark, 5:30 – 6 p.m., where the latest fashions from 15 emerging and established golf lifestyle brands will be showcased in a professional, live runway event. Hailey Hunter of NBC Sports and Golf Channel will be the fashion show host, and music by a live DJ will be played throughout the evening. Following the Live Fashion Show, attending guests can vote for the “2023 People's Choice: Best in Fashion Show” award, with the winner announced the following day.