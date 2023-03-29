PGA Members Trish Holt and Glen Griffith Named Head Professionals of Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco

Fields Ranch, PGA of America and Omni PGA Frisco Resort have named Trish Holt, PGA, and Glen Griffith, PGA, as the first-ever Head Professionals for the upcoming debut of Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco.

Holt, a PGA Member since 2019, will oversee the daily operations and logistics serving Omni PGA Frisco Resort daily guests and public play of Fields Ranch, including on-course play, the caddie program, The Dance Floor putting course and the 10-hole short course The Swing.

Griffith, a Quarter Century PGA Member, will be responsible for the Fields Ranch membership experience, golf shop operations, and member play and programming, while ensuring members of Club 1916, a private club within Fields Ranch, will enjoy a high-touch membership experience.

They will also be responsible for assisting the coordination, functional management, and leadership of golf operations, including guest and membership experience, golf tournaments, retail, course and practice facility set up. Together, they will manage a staff at Fields Ranch that will grow to include six Assistant Professionals, a Merchandise Manager, Golf Shop Attendants and Player Service Attendants.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Trish Holt and Glen Griffith onboard at Fields Ranch as our first PGA Head Professionals,” said PGA Frisco Director of Golf and Operations Paul Earnest, PGA. “This is a historic time for the PGA of America and their collective experience in the game and business of golf will bolster Fields Ranch and the Omni PGA Frisco Resort as one of the best golf resorts in the country, and help us achieve the goals and aspirations we have for this incredible property.”

Holt comes from Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, where she worked as PGA Head Professional since 2021. Previously, she served as PGA Head Professional at Stonebriar Country Club. In 2019, Holt earned the inaugural Northern Texas PGA Section Women’s Player of the Year award, and won it again in 2022. She also worked as an Assistant Professional at Northwood Club in Dallas (2017-19) and began her career as an Assistant Professional at Stonebriar (2015-17).

The third hole on the Fields Ranch East Course at PGA Frisco.

Additionally, Holt played four years of Division I golf at Bowling Green State University, where she graduated with a degree in Sport Management. Holt has worked in the golf industry since 2015.

Griffith has more than 30 years of experience in the golf industry, holding PGA Head Professional and management positions at high-end resorts and golf clubs around the United States. Most recently, he served as the PGA Director of Membership Sales at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort since 2016.

Griffith graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in Business Administration. An avid competitor, he also qualified to compete in the 2013 WM Phoenix Open, three PGA Professional Championships (2003, ‘08, ‘12) and, most recently, two Senior PGA Professional Championships (2021-22).

Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco, along with the PGA District, will open in May ahead of the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first Major Championship to be hosted at Fields Ranch East, May 24-28. The courses will be closed during the Championship, but will reopen during the Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s grand opening in June.

The eighth hole on the Fields Ranch West Course at PGA Frisco.

The 660-acre, $550 million PGA Frisco campus features two 18-hole championship golf courses — Fields Ranch East designed by Gil Hanse, and Fields Ranch West designed by Beau Welling; a world-class clubhouse; a performance center; the Omni PGA Frisco Resort with 500 guest rooms and suites and 10 private ranch houses; and the PGA District, featuring a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor golf-centered entertainment area, shopping and dining. In addition, the a 30-acre practice facility includes The Dance Floor, and a 10-hole, par-3 short course in The Swing. PGA Frisco also features the recently opened Home of the PGA of America and Northern Texas PGA Section Headquarters.