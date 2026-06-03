PGA of America and LPL Financial Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The PGA of America and LPL Financial LLC today announced a new four-year partnership naming LPL as the official wealth management and investment advisory partner across the PGA of America’s Major Championships and PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) events.

Marking LPL Financial’s first official sports partnership, and a significant step in the firm’s consumer brand expansion following last year’s national campaign launch, this collaboration will debut in 2027 with integrated on-site, broadcast, and digital activations, further elevating one of the nation’s leading independent wealth management firms and its network of financial advisors.

With more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals and more than 32,000 financial advisors affiliated with LPL, this partnership connects two powerful, trusted networks. LPL Financial will have a prominent presence at the PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and Senior PGA Championship, as well as PGA HOPE events, and will be able to offer its advisors and their clients elite experiences, local market engagement with PGA Golf Professionals and meaningful community impact through PGA HOPE.

“We are proud to welcome LPL Financial as a new partner of the PGA of America,” said Terry Clark, PGA of America CEO. “As a leader in empowering financial advisors and delivering personalized wealth management at scale, LPL brings a dynamic perspective and shared commitment to service. Together, we look forward to creating more exceptional championship experiences.”

In partnership with CBS and ESPN, LPL Financial will present limited commercial interruption hours during the PGA Championship, which will serve as a new fan enhancement during key moments of the championship. The firm will also be a co-presenting sponsor of CBS Sports Digital’s PGA Championship streaming coverage, and featured group sponsorship on ESPN+, with additional broadcast integration across the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship.

“This partnership is a powerful milestone for LPL as we build on the momentum of our national brand launch and expand our reach with new audiences,” said Rich Steinmeier, CEO of LPL Financial. “Success in both golf and wealth management is grounded in discipline, long-term strategy and trusted guidance—values that define our advisors and their clients. Together with the PGA of America, we’re connecting advisors with PGA Golf Professionals to create exclusive opportunities for investors to experience the game of golf on courses nationwide.”

LPL will also sponsor the PGA Championship’s military ticket program, providing free daily grounds access for active duty military, retirees, veterans, reserve and National Guard members and a guest; support off-course programming during PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week; partner with the annual PGA HOPE Secretary’s Cup; and lead a national content series showcasing the program’s impact.



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit http://www.lpl.com/

LPL is a paid sponsor of the PGA and the PGA is not a current client of LPL.