PGA of America CEO Terry Clark Throws First Pitch at Texas Rangers Game

It was a Texas-sized collaboration at the ballpark on the evening of May 27 in Arlington.

With the 2027 PGA Championship coming to Frisco, Texas, next May — the first men's golf Major Championship held in North Texas in more than 60 years — it only felt fitting to bring the Wanamaker Trophy to Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers to kickoff the year ahead.

The Wanamaker Trophy, one of the most iconic in sport, has traveled across the United States, but on May 27, got a firsthand look at what makes this upcoming host site of Dallas-Fort Worth so special.

The Metroplex is home to numerous major league sports teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, Dallas Wings, FC Dallas, as well as many other minor league teams. The opportunity to collaborate with other sports teams is a great opportunity for the PGA of America to capture new audiences from these fandoms, especially as Frisco AKA Sports City USA readies to host the 2027 PGA.

Adding to the occasion, PGA of America CEO Terry Clark threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Rangers vs. took the field against the Houston Astros game on May 27.

After a quick warmup, Clark stepped onto the mound with the coveted Wanamaker Trophy by his side and delivered the first pitch to Travis Jankowski, a fitting representation of the momentum the PGA of America is carrying into 2027.