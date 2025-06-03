PGA of America Golf Professional Doug Hamilton Earns PGA Master Professional Designation

PGA of America Golf Professional Doug Hamilton, Teaching Professional for the Montgomery County Revenue Authority (MCRA) in Maryland, has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest education designation available within the Association.



With more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals within the PGA of America, Hamilton, a Member of the Middle Atlantic Section PGA, joins a special group as the 455th PGA Member to earn Master Professional status. He achieved his designation in Golf Operations.



The PGA Master Professional program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA of America Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their facilities. The curriculum is designed to ensure golf professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace within the Executive Management, Golf Operations and Teaching and Coaching Designations.



The program is available to those with at least 10 years of PGA of America Membership along with having achieved advanced certification through the PGA Specialized and Certified Professional Programs. Hamilton is certified in both Golf Operations and Teaching and Coaching.

The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA of America Golf Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the project’s presentation.



“In the golf industry, if you want to become elite, you become a PGA Master Professional,” said Hamilton. “You spend countless hours getting to this point and once you go through that final presentation, it feels amazing. The PGA of America creates these opportunities for Members who want to continue their education and I encourage golf professionals that want to separate themselves to take advantage.”



Born and raised in Maryland, Hamilton played baseball for George Washington University from 1992-1996. Upon graduating with a bachelor of business administration degree, Hamilton turned to golf and the golf industry, becoming the Assistant Golf Professional at Piney Branch Golf & Country Club in Upperco, Maryland, in 2001.



A PGA of America Golf Professional for over 20 years, Hamilton has extensive experience at Maryland-based golf facilities, serving as the Head Golf Professional at Hayfields Country Club from 2005-21 and the Director of Golf at Woodholme Country Club for a year before being hired as the Teaching Professional for MCRA’s public golf courses in 2023.



MCRA operates nine public golf courses within Montgomery County and Hamilton oversees the golf instruction for three: Laytonsville, Little Bennet and Falls Road golf courses.



Hamilton resides in Monrovia, Maryland, with his wife Candice and son Braden.