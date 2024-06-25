PGA of America Golf Professional Brent Lingel Earns PGA Master Professional Designation

PGA of America Golf Professional Brent Lingel, the General Manager and Director of Golf at Tucson, Arizona-based Rolling Hills Golf Course and Dorado Country Club, has earned PGA Master Professional Status, the highest educational designation a PGA of America Member can obtain.

The Association is composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals, and Lingel, a Member of the Southwest PGA Section, joins a special group as the 445th to earn Master Professional status. He achieved his designation in Golf Operations.

The PGA Master Professional Program is available to those with at least 10 years of PGA Membership along with having achieved advanced certification through the PGA Certified Professional Program. The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA of America Golf Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the presentation.

The program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA of America Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. The curriculum is designed to ensure golf professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace within the Executive Management, Golf Operations and Teaching and Coaching Designations.

“I’ve always dreamed of becoming a PGA Master Professional, this is my ‘cloud 9’ for sure,” said Lingel. “I’ve always been passionate about my education and it’s something I’m really proud to do for my family and career. I hope I can now inspire my staff to continue their PGA education. There are so many industry leaders and role models of mine that are Master Professionals, it’s an incredible group to be a part of.”

A PGA of America Member since 2008, Lingel graduated from the University of Arizona in 2006. In 2006, he worked for Tucson Country Club as an Assistant Golf Professional. In 2011, he was hired by General William Blanchard Golf Course to be the Director of Golf where he spent two years before becoming a Head Professional at Keeton Park Golf Course in Dallas, Texas until 2017. Lingel returned to the Tucson area and has now served as General Manager at Rolling Hills Golf Course since 2018, and was also named to the same role for Dorado Country Club in 2021.

Lingel has received numerous awards in the Southwest PGA Section including Assistant Professional of the Year (2010), the PGA Player Development Award (2014), Southern Chapter Professional of the Year (2019), Merchandiser of the Year Public (2019), Golf Professional of the Year (2022) alongside a number of other awards.

Lingel resides in Tucson with his wife Katie and daughter, Lilly.