PGA of America VendorMatch Opens for 2025 Major Championships

The PGA of America has opened PGA VendorMatch registration for its spectator championships in 2025. Local and diverse-owned businesses are invited to provide products and services in support of the following events:

PGA Championship

Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, NC

May 12 – 18, 2025



Senior PGA Championship

Congressional Country Club

Bethesda, MD

May 19 – 25, 2025



KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco

Frisco, TX

June 16 - 22, 2025



Ryder Cup

Bethpage Black Course

Farmingdale, NY

Sept. 22 - 28, 2025

Businesses owned by minorities, women, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, Veterans, service-disabled Veterans and local small businesses are invited to participate in PGA VendorMatch. Interested companies can register here through July 3, 2024, to potentially meet with the PGA of America and/or its larger suppliers for procurement opportunities leading up to and during any of the four 2025 Championships.

The golf industry, valued at $102 billion, generates an estimated $31 billion in travel-related economic impact. Major championships play a significant role in boosting tourism and leisure spend in their respective regions. Through PGA VendorMatch, the PGA of America reinforces its pledge to enhance the economic prosperity of cities that host its championships and the neighboring localities. This initiative creates significant business prospects for diverse- and locally-owned businesses, emphasizing the Association's commitment to community and supplier inclusion.

"We envision a golf industry supply chain and workforce that reflect the diversity of our country,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “By welcoming diverse-owned suppliers into our championships’ supply chain, we not only foster their growth but also enhance the economic vitality of our host communities. Diversifying our supply chain is crucial for building a resilient and dynamic economy. We're excited to invite local and diverse-owned businesses to participate in PGA VendorMatch, showcasing their products and services to national and international audiences, including the 2025 Ryder Cup."

A variety of goods and services are needed, such as catering, transportation, floral and landscape, food and beverage products, staffing and more.

Visit the PGA VendorMatch website for the full list of product and service categories and to register. All PGA VendorMatch registrations for 2025 championships must be received by July 3, 2024.