Podcast: Getting to the Green with Ludvig Jansson

In this episode of Getting to the Green, learn more about the passion, technology and skills required to work in developing and implementing golf software around the globe from Toptracer's Director of Broadcast Technology, Ludvig Janssen.

Spotify Ludvig Jansson began his career at Toptracer—a startup at the time—as a software engineer straight out of college. Over the years, the company and its software has spread worldwide, providing ball tracking technology for your Friday nights at Topgolf and Major Championship broadcasts.

