Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Home Page
Game Changers

Podcast: Getting to the Green with Ludvig Jansson

Published on

In this episode of Getting to the Green, learn more about the passion, technology and skills required to work in developing and implementing golf software around the globe from Toptracer's Director of Broadcast Technology, Ludvig Janssen.
Spotify Ludvig Jansson began his career at Toptracer—a startup at the time—as a software engineer straight out of college. Over the years, the company and its software has spread worldwide, providing ball tracking technology for your Friday nights at Topgolf and Major Championship broadcasts.
Getting to the Green is a bi-weekly podcast that is hosted by Mackenzie Mack, PGA, and presented by the PGA of America. Mack will interview interesting guests and uncover interesting stories from those who are changing the game of golf as well as from those who play it and coach it.
Find all of the episodes HERE.

We also recommend

Bandon Dunes
Travel
Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort
A Trip to Ireland Grows PGA Coach Heidi Richardson's Love for the Game
Travel
A Trip to Ireland Grows PGA Coach Heidi Richardson's Love for the Game
Podcast: Getting to the Green with Hilary Cronheim
Game Changers
Podcast: Getting to the Green with Hilary Cronheim
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech